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Tipsheet

This Florida Woman's License Plate Should Give You a Good Laugh

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 16, 2026 6:00 AM
This Florida Woman's License Plate Should Give You a Good Laugh
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

There are countless Florida man stories, each crazier than the last, but this one is pretty funny. Dello Stritto, 77, of Pompano Beach, has a bold new license plate, and whoever approved it deserves recognition. Stritto wasn’t happy with the new tags, but apparently has since gotten used to them. I mean, I can’t blame her. It reads “squeeze ass” on them (via CBS News):

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A South Florida woman was surprised to receive a new license plate with her vehicle registration renewal that she feels carries an inappropriate message.

Pompano Beach resident Nancy Dello Stritto, who is almost 77 years old, opened her mail to find a license plate reading "SQZ A55." She told CBS News Miami that the plate, which can be interpreted to spell out a crude phrase, caused her to go "ballistic."

"I don't think a senior who is almost 77 will be driving around with a plate that has that to say," Dello Stritto said. "When I saw that, I went ballistic. I said, 'How could that pass inspection?'"

The plate has become a topic of conversation at her retirement community, where opinions are split. 

While Dello Stritto is unhappy with the configuration, she noted that others, including her sons and their friends, have encouraged her to keep it. She said the current tally is 16-1 in favor of her keeping the plate

[…]

For now, Dello Stritto plans to keep the plate, though she intends to notify the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles about it.

"I'm resigned to it; maybe it was destined for it to be on my car," she said, adding with a laugh, "I can handle it; maybe I'll even get some honks."

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Related:

CBS NEWS CRIME ENTERTAINMENT FLORIDA FLORIDA MAN

Dello Stritto is ‘squeezing ass’ on the streets of Pompano Beach. 

Stritto, there have been worse plates, though ones that are still funny:


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