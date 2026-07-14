Did You Hear What This Co-Host of The View Had to Say About the American Flag?

This woman and her ongoing fight with the American flag remain annoyingly entertaining. It’s silly fun, but also, if that’s true, she must have put herself into a medically-induced coma this past Independence Day, which marked the 250th anniversary of our founding. In a recent episode of Behind the Table, 'The View'’s podcast, co-host Sunny Hostin once again drew from the same foolish well to criticize the American flag as a symbol of white supremacy.

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Nicholas Fondacaro of Newsbusters, who I hope consumed a bottle of whiskey after this, clipped the exchange:

"I stand by that."

On The View's podcast today, Sunny Hostin doubles down on saying the American flag makes her feels "unsafe" when she sees it in a neighborhood.

As an example, she talk about seeing a Confederate flag on a house when she walked along a beach. pic.twitter.com/v9gijKpr2z — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 13, 2026

She says she is suspicious of non-military communities with lots of American flags.

"Unfortunately, at this point in our country, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right. They call themselves patriots," she scoffs. "At this time, the American flag has been co-opted… pic.twitter.com/3yY30SdDQm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 13, 2026

"Unfortunately, at this point in our country, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right. They call themselves patriots," she scoffs. "At this time, the American flag has been co-opted by the far-right, many in the far-right. And white supremacists."

What are you on about, lady? Also, can only military families and communities fly the American flag? It’s so pointless, it’s not worth commenting much on—just admit you hate America, Sunny. That would be much easier than spouting this pseudo-intellectual garbage you keep spewing on that insufferable show. At least, you’d gain some respect from me for being honest.

This past Independence Day must've been pure pandemonium in that house.

We love this country. American flags are everywhere. Don't see how one can live thinking like this.

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