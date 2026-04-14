Did You Miss Swalwell's Lawyer Going in CNN Over the Weekend? It Was a Total Trainwreck.





I'll give a hat tip to CNN. This interview with Eric Swalwell’s attorney was well executed, and man, was this a huge mistake by the congressman's attorney. On April 11, CNN’s Elex Michaelson interviewed Elias Dabaie, and he didn’t do the congressman any favors. In fact, it was a multi-car pile-up. Dabaie seemed unprepared, cold, and distant, and was even called out for saying things that didn’t make any sense, like explaining how Swalwell lost all of his endorsements.

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CNN’s Elex Michaelson put on a journalistic masterclass interviewing Eric Swalwell’s attorney, Elias Dabaie,



Eric Swalwell’s attorney, Elias Dabaie on the other hand may be the worst attorney on the planet or a mole for Katie Porter’s campaign because dude did not help at all. pic.twitter.com/PBsJqCukFn — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 11, 2026

Dabaie claimed there were political machinations to ensure the Democratic Party's vote was unified so someone could advance past the primary after Swalwell’s sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Michaelson quickly challenged that flawed point, noting that it didn’t make sense: some of Swalwell’s close friends endorsed his gubernatorial campaign.

Also, he claimed there’s no evidence—there is evidence, as Michaelson noted, though Dabaie didn’t want to discuss it. These also aren’t anonymous accusations if they can send personal cease-and-desist letters—Swalwell knew most of his accusers. The one who accused him of raping her twice was a former staffer.

What a total disaster. Swalwell quit his gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress.