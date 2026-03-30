How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic

There are many ways to respond to the Left’s ‘No Kings’ protests, which they hold because they can’t do anything except sit in front of CNN and complain all day. The most mentally unwell people took to the streets this weekend. It was the Home of the Merciful Rest by me, where the average age must have been 456. In other areas, it was mostly the elderly, accompanied by young anti-Israel nutjobs waving communist and pro-Hamas flags.

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These people are morons, and Alex Stein, an expert agitator and patriot, did just that with his bullhorn in Dallas, Texas. An Asian man bluntly said these clowns should go to an actual socialist country, but won’t for obvious reasons. One person played Trump’s 2024 victory speech at a rally. That’s how you respond.

Alex Stein was in Dallas, Texas, where he repeatedly called the NO KINGS protesters “vaccinated retards” to their faces.



Watch this and enjoy. It’s pure gold.pic.twitter.com/chQVwVBRV0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 28, 2026

Someone BLARED Trump's victory speech at a no kings rally lol. pic.twitter.com/trCH5e4a8l — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) March 28, 2026

🚨 BOOM! Based Asian man drops red pill on "No Kings" communists!



"People say socialism needs to come to America"



MAN: If they don't like it, go to a socialist country!



Q: Why won't they go?



MAN: They like the freedom and CONTRADICT themselves! 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/MDbSuqjg6E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 29, 2026

This video, though, took a sledgehammer to the whole charade, where this woman noted the many times during the pandemic where we faced censorship and authoritarianism, like the loss of livelihood unless we got jabbed, and where were these people then?

This is the best takedown of "No Kings" I've seen yet.



"You just hate what you're told to hate..."



"I just wish the anti-authoritarian energy was present during actual tyranny." 🔥pic.twitter.com/126eJbo8vc — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 29, 2026

Exactly.

Patriots, we’re still in control, though we must deal with these idiots.

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