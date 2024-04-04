Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover'

This incident didn’t occur in Anacostia—this happened in Springfield, Virginia. One of the wealthiest counties in the country saw a chaotic “street takeover” by hooligans who tried to rip a police officer from her vehicle. The site of the mayhem was on Electronic Drive, where an army of miscreants were recklessly driving, doing doughnuts around 3 AM on Sunday.

The dashcam shows how these thugs surrounded the officer’s car, with attempts made to open the doors of the cruiser. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis believes his department “narrowly escaped a line-of-duty death scenario” (via WTOP):

We're live at 4:30/5:30.https://t.co/sR9k4VJ7Uj pic.twitter.com/PDESPUgCAC — David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) April 3, 2024

WATCH: Four ppl facing criminal charges in this chaotic incident over the weekend in Springfield, Virginia. Fairfax County police chief says he thinks they “narrowly escaped a line of duty death.” He says people tried to drag an officer out of her car. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/NXv8Ozmzsz — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) April 3, 2024

Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis released video Wednesday showing the scene of a “street takeover” in Springfield, Virginia, over the weekend that he described as “utter chaos and disorder.” According to Davis, a large group of people gathered for a party in a parking lot and were driving recklessly, speeding and doing doughnuts — and things turned ugly when an officer showed up. “I believe we narrowly escaped a line-of-duty death scenario,” Davis said. “One of our own officers was surrounded by a bunch of masked tough guy wannabe thugs who surrounded her car and acted in a criminal manner.” Video showed people surrounding the squad car as the officer called for backup, saying “I’ve got a huge crowd. They’re hitting my car.” Dozens of officers responded from across the county to break up the crowd. […] “I believe that they fully intended to drag her out of that car,” Davis said. “Thankfully, they didn’t get into the car, and we’re very grateful for that.” One officer sustained minor injuries after being hit by one of the drivers who was speeding away from the scene, according to Davis.

Fox 5 DC reported that four people had been charged. What a mess. These incidents happen when you don’t jail people and crack down on criminality. At this point, I’m willing to endorse 8-12-month jail sentences for those caught shoplifting a pack of gum. We cannot tolerate this anymore.