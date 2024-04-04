Fallen NYPD Officer's Widow Rips City Officials for Not Protecting Police
'Unfathomable': Senators Blast Biden Admin for Paydays to Iran's Terror Regime
Hillary Clinton's Message to Reluctant Biden Voters Is Really Something
MA Hospital Network Makes a Shocking Change on Reporting Babies Born With Drugs...
Illegal Immigrants Using Schools to Set up Encampments, Evade Arrest
How Asian American Voters in 5 States Can Seal Trump’s 2024 Victory
This School District Spent Hundreds of Thousands on Woke Indoctrination Services
Illegal Alien Influencer Who Urged Others to Invade American Homes Is Under Investigation...
Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict
Let's Face It, 'Trump Is Ahead': Top Elections Analyst on the 2024 State...
Good Infidel, Bad Infidel
Here's the Shocking Reason Why This 28-Year-Old Will Be Euthanized
We Now Have Another 'Toss-Up' Senate Race
Poll Shows Squad Member at Risk of Losing Upcoming Primary
Tipsheet

Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 04, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This incident didn’t occur in Anacostia—this happened in Springfield, Virginia. One of the wealthiest counties in the country saw a chaotic “street takeover” by hooligans who tried to rip a police officer from her vehicle. The site of the mayhem was on Electronic Drive, where an army of miscreants were recklessly driving, doing doughnuts around 3 AM on Sunday. 

Advertisement

The dashcam shows how these thugs surrounded the officer’s car, with attempts made to open the doors of the cruiser. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis believes his department “narrowly escaped a line-of-duty death scenario” (via WTOP): 

Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis released video Wednesday showing the scene of a “street takeover” in Springfield, Virginia, over the weekend that he described as “utter chaos and disorder.” 

According to Davis, a large group of people gathered for a party in a parking lot and were driving recklessly, speeding and doing doughnuts — and things turned ugly when an officer showed up. 

“I believe we narrowly escaped a line-of-duty death scenario,” Davis said. “One of our own officers was surrounded by a bunch of masked tough guy wannabe thugs who surrounded her car and acted in a criminal manner.” 

Video showed people surrounding the squad car as the officer called for backup, saying “I’ve got a huge crowd. They’re hitting my car.” 

Dozens of officers responded from across the county to break up the crowd. 

[…] 

“I believe that they fully intended to drag her out of that car,” Davis said. “Thankfully, they didn’t get into the car, and we’re very grateful for that.” 

One officer sustained minor injuries after being hit by one of the drivers who was speeding away from the scene, according to Davis. 

Recommended

Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Fox 5 DC reported that four people had been charged. What a mess. These incidents happen when you don’t jail people and crack down on criminality. At this point, I’m willing to endorse 8-12-month jail sentences for those caught shoplifting a pack of gum. We cannot tolerate this anymore.

 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict Rebecca Downs
The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism Kurt Schlichter
Illegal Alien Influencer Who Urged Others to Invade American Homes Is Under Investigation for Gun Charges Madeline Leesman
Let's Face It, 'Trump Is Ahead': Top Elections Analyst on the 2024 State of Play Guy Benson
Hillary Clinton's Message to Reluctant Biden Voters Is Really Something Spencer Brown
We Now Have Another 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict Rebecca Downs
Advertisement