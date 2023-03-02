Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced

What is going on at Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) office? I ask because the senator, who hospitalized and under medical observation, is apparently joining legislative efforts and co-signing legislation. Someone the people of Pennsylvania didn’t elect is acting in Fetterman’s capacity. It’s not shocking that Democrats are pushing a new framework to enhance train safety after the horrific derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which could devolve into an environmental fiasco. What is eyebrow-raising is Fetterman saying he’s joined this effort while being sidelined for possibly a month due to clinical depression. And if you ask his staff on Twitter about it, they reportedly block you.

Fetterman has been hospitalized twice already, and we’re barely 100 days into Congress' current session. The doctor’s notes, some of which were drafted by campaign donors, attesting to his health despite his refusal to disclose his medical records during the campaign, were rendered worthless when reports trickled out that he blew a fuse during a party retreat last month. Fetterman can’t comprehend what others say to him, likening it to how the teachers in the Peanuts cartoons sound. He should have dropped out and recovered; instead, he opted to press his luck and might have permanent brain damage.

Senator John Fetterman’s office has released an update on his health 👇🏼@WTAE pic.twitter.com/Rn1hVmGwww — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) February 27, 2023

"We are continuing to murder him..." https://t.co/SSNvraZJaV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2023

Is he serving on the floor of the US Senate or isn't he? This isn't a conspiracy and it's not ableism. What is this? https://t.co/RvH67tKpdB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2023

No way Fetterman has joined anything … maybe try this again. https://t.co/168dVVXEAI — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 2, 2023

How is Fetterman joining anything right now? https://t.co/We4c3wNHr8 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 2, 2023

Is there a single journalist within the border of the continental United States going to ask the question of how John Fetterman co-authored a letter in the united states Senate while under direct medical observation at Walter Reed for self admitted fear of harm and depression? https://t.co/zJNes2Ia8B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2023

John Fetterman is currently incapacitated and under hospitalized observation and also introducing congressional legislation.



Also, if you ask his office about it, they will block you on Twitter.



Seems like something worth looking into. https://t.co/74pvIA58T5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2023

Fetterman is isolated in a mental institution right now. He didn’t join a bipartisan group of anything. So the question is which staffer has appointed himself senator in Fetterman’s office? https://t.co/fidr74LOiF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 2, 2023

So, do we believe Fetterman has co-signed bipartisan legislation to improve freight safety standards? No. Unless his office wants to clarify, but they don’t. Who is running the office and signing off on lawmaking efforts? Because it’s not John right now. We have an unelected imposter serving the Keystone State, and that’s a scandal.