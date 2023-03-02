'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths
Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 02, 2023 12:35 PM
What is going on at Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) office? I ask because the senator, who hospitalized and under medical observation, is apparently joining legislative efforts and co-signing legislation. Someone the people of Pennsylvania didn’t elect is acting in Fetterman’s capacity. It’s not shocking that Democrats are pushing a new framework to enhance train safety after the horrific derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which could devolve into an environmental fiasco. What is eyebrow-raising is Fetterman saying he’s joined this effort while being sidelined for possibly a month due to clinical depression. And if you ask his staff on Twitter about it, they reportedly block you.

Fetterman has been hospitalized twice already, and we’re barely 100 days into Congress' current session. The doctor’s notes, some of which were drafted by campaign donors, attesting to his health despite his refusal to disclose his medical records during the campaign, were rendered worthless when reports trickled out that he blew a fuse during a party retreat last month. Fetterman can’t comprehend what others say to him, likening it to how the teachers in the Peanuts cartoons sound. He should have dropped out and recovered; instead, he opted to press his luck and might have permanent brain damage. 

So, do we believe Fetterman has co-signed bipartisan legislation to improve freight safety standards? No. Unless his office wants to clarify, but they don’t. Who is running the office and signing off on lawmaking efforts? Because it’s not John right now. We have an unelected imposter serving the Keystone State, and that’s a scandal.

