Man Airdrops Something That Should NEVER Be Shared on a Southwest Flight

My man, what the hell are you doing? What the hell are you doing?

PassengerShaming is one of the best accounts on social media that tracks the bad, the strange, and overall weird behavior of travelers. In this case, it was more of a "Law and Order" episode. It was a horror show that no one on this Southwest Airlines flight could escape. It was terror at 35,000 feet.

This guy named "Larry" decided to airdrop a picture of his penis to everyone on the flight. There were reportedly children on the airplane as well. He was busted by a woman who captured this fiasco on TikTok. And yes, federal agents were waiting for him at the gate upon arrival (via NY Post):

A man on a Southwest flight reportedly AirDropped a sexually explicit photo to all passengers on Saturday — leading to police waiting to escort him off the plane upon his arrival. In a now-viral TikTok, user @DaddyStrange333 addressed the man as “Larry,” and he is seen getting reprimanded by the user and a flight attendant for allegedly sharing a graphic photo with all passengers, especially as kids sat behind him. The Post is withholding the full name she references in her TikTok until representatives for Southwest Airlines and the FBI respond to The Post’s request for confirmation. “I saw his iPad had airdrop open, so I knew it was him and, yes, I sure did make a scene,” DaddyStrange captioned the original video, which now has over 5.1 million views. “Why are you doing that?” a flight attendant asked Larry after DaddyStrange pointed out he was sharing “inappropriate” images. “Just having a little fun,” he emotionlessly replied. […] The woman said that she and seven or eight other passengers met with the FBI once they landed and said that Larry was escorted off the plane.

Is this a skit? I don't know. I don't think so. Frankly, I don't care. A man sharing these pictures with everyone on the plane is gross, weird, and illegal. No trial—just send him straight to jail. The piece did mention that this may be Larry's "kink," which gets him off. Wouldn't shock me. There are a lot of people out there with peculiar proclivities, not all of which are legal.

It goes without saying—don't share pictures of your privates via Airdrop. No need to crash and burn on that very avoidable felony.