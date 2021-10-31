Bill Maher Tells Democrats It's Time to Admit Something That Will Surely Infuriate Anthony Fauci

The Left now considers him a right-winger. It’s laughable, which is fitting because he’s a comedian. Bill Maher is a hard core liberal. He doesn’t hide it. He proudly says it—he’s just not a communist. That goes for a host of liberal writers who have experience or witnesses the utter unhinged antics of the Left. The pseudointellectual nonsense of making up words and trends to make what they’re doing not seem nuts. Ironic because doing that…makes you nuts. Maher is also a believer in something the far-left does not: common sense. We’ll get to that in a second, but he mentioned something on his show that will not make Anthony Fauci, the CDC, or the COVID panic porn peddlers happy. He was specifically addressing Democrats here. It’s time to admit that the pandemic is over, adding that red states are a pleasure to visit whereas blue states are a “pain in the a**” due to the fascistic COVID protocols (via Fox News):

Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion Friday night by expressing relief that Dr. Anthony Fauci has given the green light on Halloween since it's been Maher's "position since the beginning of this." "Just resume living," Maher told his audience. "I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It's over. There's always going to be a variant. You shouldn't have to wear masks. I should be to … I haven't had a meeting with my staff since March of 2020. Why?" "Also, vaccine, mask, pick one! You've got to pick. You can't make me mask if I've had the vaccine," Maher added. The Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan told Maher she had "broken up with COVID" after the first year of the pandemic, comparing it to an "abusive" boyfriend. "And I got the vaccine. I walked out of the CVS. I hadn't been that thrilled coming out of the drugstore since I got the birth control pill in 1981," Flanagan quipped. "I've had cancer. I'm triple vaxxed. If it gets me, fair play to it because it will put up a fight against me but I'm not staying in my house again." Maher then pressed his guest, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., since "it's the Democrats" that keep enforcing COVID restrictions. "I travel in every state now, back on the road, and the red states are a joy and the blue states are a pain in the a--. For no reason," Maher said. […] Maher went on to slam Democrats over a poll that showed "41%" of them believed unvaccinated people have "over 50%" risk of hospitalization when it's actually "0.89%," adding that it's "0.01%" for vaccinated people. "So in both cases, the correct answer is less than 1%. They thought it was over 50. How do people, especially of one party, get such a bad idea? Where did that come from?" Maher asked.

Maher also zeroed in on something that our so-called medical experts avoid talking about which is natural immunity. The rest of the world does. He also said this was since everything we do here must be given the rubber stamp by Big Pharma. I’ll let you come to your own conclusions on that one. Yet, the poll showing how Democrats have been digesting bad information about COVID is something that should be discussed. Conservatives also have received bad information on COVID. In all, it was a systemic failure. The experts lied, the media peddled the lies, and the government took those lies and made them into laws. When things changed, the decades-long depreciation in trust in government and its institutions came to a head. While the Left says Trump damages our institutions—the Left has done more so with their Russian collusion myth peddling and COVID hysterics. Yet, I digress.

Maher says the pandemic is over. You know Fauci probably stroked out.

On the common sense front, Maher torched the Left’s fetish with making up or perverting words to fit their fragile worldview. Silence is not violence and just because ‘silence is violence’ rhymes doesn’t make it so. He noted how it’s pure idiocy for parents to say they wish to grow up like their kids and how they idolize them as heroes. He hit at those trying to cancel Dave Chappelle, notably that his act contains dog whistles. Stop. These people have not watched anything Chappelle has done because if you have—you know, as Maher noted, that Mr. Chappelle does not hide anything that’s on his mind. He warns that this is the ‘newspeak’ that Orwell warned about in totalitarian societies. It’s meant to suppress the range of thought.

He does offer jabs at Trump of course. They’re not all that shocking. He also ripped liberals for changing the meaning of hero, victim, survivor, and white supremacy. He reminded them that the SATs are not vehicles for white supremacy and the dude who stacks the carts at the grocery store is not a hero for working through the pandemic. He’s also not Islamophobic, he just feels that the religion has horrible ideas—which is true—and that women in these societies should be forced to wear burqas all day, or as he called it a ‘beekeeper’ outfit. It was a refreshing lecture on returning sanity to the English language and this is coming from a liberal, folks.

Enjoy.



