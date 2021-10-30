Why You Should Be Careful Venturing into Malls and Shopping Centers in Northern Virginia This Weekend

It's Halloween weekend—and there is a boogeyman out there. This is no drill. The residents of Northern Virginia are under a terror threat over the next 72 hours as officials warn that an active ISIS cell could launch an attack soon. Authorities have warned folks heading into malls and shopping centers. Reportedly, two ISIS operatives have been tasked with carrying out some attack in a population center. Police presence will be increased in the area (via CBS News):

Police in Northern Virginia are on a heightened state of alert as a new law enforcement alert warned of a potential threat against malls and shopping centers located just outside of Washington, D.C. The threat originated with ISIS and is the basis for the alert, sources told CBS News "We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls," Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis said Friday. Police said the increased law enforcement presence will be in place through the Halloween weekend and ahead of Virginia's gubernatorial election. Law enforcement officials said they are acting out of an abundance of caution, and as they learn more about the threat, the increased law enforcement presence could be extended through Tuesday's election.

Police in Northern Virginia are on a heightened state of alert as a new law enforcement alert warned of a potential threat against malls and shopping centers located just outside of DC The threat originated with ISIS and is the basis for the alert. https://t.co/cggioJft7S — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) October 30, 2021

NEW: Sources tell @CBSNews the warning of a potential threat against malls and shopping centers located just outside Washington D.C. originated with ISIS. Law enforcement actively assessing credibility. pic.twitter.com/SfCD56Noje — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 29, 2021

Several of my friends in the DC/NOVA area just received this email regarding an ISIS threat: pic.twitter.com/7KrJIk1zjs — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 29, 2021

??LATEST >> @CBSNews has confirmed the threat against Northern Virginia malls and population centers this Halloween weekend is linked to ISIS. @WUSA9



Localities in the NoVA region are bringing in extra officers… Some units with mandatory overtime in response. — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 29, 2021

MESSAGE FROM THE ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT REGARDING POTENTIAL PUBLIC SAFETY THREAT. pic.twitter.com/O9AcOLzy5r — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 29, 2021

Police in Northern Virginia are increasing their presence around shopping malls and high-volume roads and transit areas in response to a purported threat from ISIS. https://t.co/YJTSPoqw5j — WTOP (@WTOP) October 29, 2021

Biden flew 45,000 Afghan nationals to Dulles without knowing if any of them were embedded ISIS terrorists and opened our southern border for anyone to cross and now DC is facing a terror threat from ISIS. https://t.co/t2xRrGvIrA — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) October 30, 2021

Now, the fact that we allowed tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan refugees to resettle in the area couldn’t be a reason, right? Of course, there were some bad dudes that got here and slipped through the cracks. And yes, we shouldn’t be shocked if some terrorists got through. They’ve done so before. It’s not lockdown-worthy, but just be aware if you’re a resident of NoVa and are out and about this weekend.