What's Interesting About an Ex-Bush Staffer's Election Announcement in Texas

It was shameless. It was just shameless. It was possibly one of the most self-righteous interviews I’ve seen in a long time. Blessedly, you all didn’t see it because it was on MSNBC—and no one watches that network. Ex-ABC News political analyst and turncoat Matthew Dowd is running for lieutenant governor of Texas. Dowd worked for the Bush White House. His interviewer, Nicole Wallace, was also a Bush staffer serving as his communications director. Pretending to be a Republican has become a lucrative business it would seem. I only bring this up because Dowd was quite adamant about white dudes not running for office. And alas, here we are (via Fox News):

The thing I admire the most about @matthewjdowd is that he has the courage of his convictions. pic.twitter.com/yrqPyeJZv6 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 29, 2021

Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. "As a [W]hite male Christian in America, I am part of a dwindling subset that has held the levers of power politically and economically in nearly every field for the entire history of the United States," Dowd wrote. "And though my Irish Catholic ancestors had to push to get a seat at the table, we are still a part of this dominant power group. Yes, the halls of power have slowly let in some people of color, women, people of a different faith, and people of a different sexual persuasion. But [W]hite male Christians still dominate the rooms where most decisions are made … This must change in a much more dramatic way." The former ABC News analyst insisted for his demographic group not to wait for the "diverse population" to flourish in America, writing, "I would humbly suggest that we as [W]hite male Christians take it upon ourselves to step back and give more people who don’t look like us access to the levers of power." […] "We don’t need to be the ones who dominate conversations and run the meetings. Let us let others step in to fill that power vacuum," Dowd wrote. "I myself can do a much better job of this in both my personal and professional life. I don’t need to take the seat on the board of a company or a non-profit if others equally talented are standing by. I don’t need to always speak up or try to run meetings I happen to be in. I should interrupt less, and let others from diverse backgrounds share their thoughts."

So, after all that—Dowd wants to be the Lone Star State’s LG. We shouldn’t be shocked that weak-kneed ex-Republicans don’t ever stand by their convictions ever. Did Dowd think that he was exempt from his ‘no white Christian men’ rule? Or did he feel that we simply would forget that he penned that piece? Maybe, just maybe it shows how the liberal mindset on social conventions is simply not achievable. It’s not sustainable. Have you seen how the ‘woke’ live? How they react when something triggers them? It’s insanity. Dowd said white dudes need to step back and trashed his own dictum in less than four years.

I hope he gets wrecked in the election.