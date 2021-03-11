The New York Times' Response to Tucker Carlson Yesterday Is Why the Left Can't Use the 'Snowflake' Attack

There’s a reason why the Left cannot use the ‘snowflake’ attack on conservatives. We’ve been here before, but liberals have short memories, so we keep circling back on a lot of things. This is one of them. More times than not, conservatives actually get upset over real issues that impact aspects of liberty that have real consequences. The erasure of American history is an issue. Lying about a Republican politician’s actual position is a problem; Trump, by far, was the worst victim. Cancel culture is a massive problem. Censorship is a problem. We’ve had Disney+ quietly remove some movies because they were…culturally insensitive or something. Liberals want a society where anything offensive is torched and they get to control and dictate history is in order to further make things non-offensive for all. Do we have a choice? No. This is all enforced through authoritarian measures—it has to be which makes this an actual problem. Sorry, but Mr. Potato Head’s supposed gender isn’t a real problem. It’s a toy. And this is one of many cultural agenda items that we have to fight. So, when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson hurls some comments towards a New York Times reporter, it’s just a day that ends in “y” for most. The only exception this time is that the paper actually responded and it’s a doozy:

Our response to Tuesday night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" broadcast. pic.twitter.com/LkvaLjcRl5 — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 10, 2021

Does this statement constitute NYT “harassment” against Tucker Carlson? Are public figures allowed to criticize other public figures, by name, or not? Lorenz’s beat is publicly shaming & punishing people. She’s made some embarrassing/unethical mistakes. Is saying so harassment? https://t.co/iDhClZR2za — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 10, 2021

Tucker Carlson responds to the New York Times statement accusing him of harassment for his segment criticizing Taylor Lorenz:



"Journalists make their living trying to destroy your life but if you say a single word about it, you're a criminal, a moral monster." pic.twitter.com/gUWqftCUp1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2021

I dunno, guys, if our society's victims now include NYT reporters who get their names mentioned on Tucker Carlson and celebrated princesses who used to be TV actresses now living on $14.5M properties while hanging with Oprah, I feel like we've watered down victimhood a bit. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 10, 2021

I can’t believe that Tucker Carlson had the audacity to talk about this woman on his show. He should have respected her privacy — she obviously avoids the spotlight and hates attention. pic.twitter.com/QQYYaKjuPy — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 10, 2021

Yeah, it’s not like Tucker Carlson has been harassed ever by the Left, right? C’mon. Also, as some noted on social media, it’s not like reporter Taylor Lorenz goes out of her way to stay away from the spotlight. Lorenz recently got dragged for lying about a tech entrepreneur using the word “retard” in a conversation on Clubhouse. That was an outright lie. In his segment torching Meghan Markle and others like her, people who are rich and powerful but claim they’re victims, he included Lorenz saying:

For international women’s day please consider supporting women enduring online harassment. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life. No one should have to go through this. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

She’s at the very top of journalism’s repulsive little food chain. Lorenz is far younger than prominent New York Times reporters used to be, and also much less talented. You’d think Taylor Lorenz would be grateful for the remarkable good luck she’s had. But no. Destroyed her life? By most people’s standards, Taylor Lorenz would seem to have a pretty good life. One of the best in the country, actually. Lots of people are suffering right now, but no one’s suffering quite as much as Taylor Lorenz is suffering. People have criticized her opinions on the internet, and it’s destroyed her life. Let’s pause on International Women’s Day and recognize that. You thought female Uighurs had it bad. You haven’t talked to Taylor Lorenz.

I mean, after what she tweeted about the flak she got, you can see why Carlson would offer a comment. He followed up with this last night due to the publication’s response, of course—adding that it’s not shocking since Lorenz’s bosses think any disagreement regarding their reporting, political positions, or writing staff is akin to harassment and assault.

“It’s a good little scam The New York Times has going. They get to hurt you at will, but you’re not allowed to notice,” said Carlson. “Notice what they’re doing, and you’re calculated and cruel.”

He then went on to retell the story of when a Times reporter wanted to do a non-story about his house to allegedly pinpoint it for all to know where his kids live. Carlson said he told the paper to back off, but they ignored him. How did he get them to stop? Carlson brought it up on his show.

Saying you’re a trash reporter isn’t the same as an operation disguised as journalism that’s aimed at putting your family in danger. Getting hate hurled at you isn’t a life-destroying event. The former isn’t a real problem. It may be…if you’re a liberal snowflake.

This goes for everyone on Twitter, reporters and casual users alike; you can use the ‘mute’ button. And of course, Lorenz’s liberal media colleague circles the wagons around her, and the position of criticizing any reporter for their opinion or take is akin to harassment. The liberal media is quietly trying to make themselves into a protected class—and it’s going to be hilarious watching them make their points that they should be de facto state media that cannot be criticized which exposes their whole position being that their views are so weak they can’t bear having people call them out on their BS. At the same time, it’s dangerous since these institutions and the people who back them, the Democratic Party, have the power to pretty much create that sort of world.