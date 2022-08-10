Inflation

White House Desperately Tries to Spin Another Bad Inflation Report

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2022 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Desperately Tries to Spin Another Bad Inflation Report

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed the Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act into law to expand VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service. During his remarks at the bill signing, Biden also attempted a self-aggrandizing victory lap following the release of the July Consumer Price Index that showed inflation remaining near 40-year highs.

Biden proudly tried to claim that there was “zero percent inflation during the month of July” and said that the economy is “moving in the right direction.” Never mind, apparently, that the U.S. is in a recession.

“I want to be clear – from the global challenges we face from the war in Europe to the disruption of supply chains to pandemic shutdowns in Asia, we could face additional headwinds in the months ahead,” Biden warned, giving himself room should the economy continue to flounder.

He also claimed that his administration’s economic plan is “working” and that “wages are up.” But, as Townhall has repeatedly covered, Biden still has not built America "back" to where it was before the pandemic, let alone "better." In the last year, Americans' real wages are actually down more than three percent when inflation is compared to wage growth. 

Simultaneously, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter that the price of “some things” went up, but not gas prices or clothes. But bragging about a 0.1 percent monthly decrease in clothing costs when apparel prices are up 5.1 percent annually is a pathetic attempt to invalidate Americans' hardship.

White House Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein also said Wednesday morning that inflation went up zero percent in July.

"This is the first month in over a year that inflation did not go up," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Spencer reported Wednesday that inflation “remained stagnant” in July and that most prices are at 40-year annual highs. While prices for gas decreased slightly from earlier this summer, prices for other essentials, like food, shelter and clothing, remain at record highs.

By the numbers, the gasoline index dropped 7.7 percent in July — yet is still 44 percent higher in the last 12 months — but the electricity index edged up 1.6 percent in July that means Americans are paying more than 15 percent more for electricity in the last year, the largest annual increase since February 2006.

Shelter increased half a percentage point last month, rising to 5.7 percent over the past 12 months. Food increased more than one percent and sits at the largest yearly increase since Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

Meanwhile, the food index rose more than one percent in July and the prices Americans pay for food overall are up 10.9 percent in the last year — the largest annual increase since May 1979. The cost for food at home is still up more than 13 percent in the last year, that metric's largest increase since March of 1979.  

As for wages, Spencer noted how July’s jobs report showed wage growth at 5.2 percent. This figure trails record-high inflation rates and Americans continue to live paycheck-to-paycheck. And, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, spearheaded by Democrats, that will raise taxes and direct funding toward "green" energy.

Guy noted how Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT) said on the Senate floor that the Act will have "minimal impact on inflation."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Here's What the Judge Who Approved Raid on Mar-A-Lago Said About Trump on Facebook
Spencer Brown
Jesse Watters Brings the Heat to Lindsey Graham Over Tepid Response to FBI Raid
Julio Rosas
Ilhan Omar Challenger Who Came Shockingly Close to Defeating Her Has a Message for the Progressive
Leah Barkoukis

Oh, So That's Why We Had a Spate of Muslim Killings in Albuquerque
Matt Vespa
Multiple Democrats Come Out Against FBI Raid of Mar-a-Lago
Leah Barkoukis
Mother, Daughter Allegedly Aborted, Burned, and Buried a Baby, But That's Not What the Media Focused On
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular