Three Democratic Lawmakers Test Positive for COVID-19

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 9:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Three Democratic lawmakers, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, revealed Sunday that they each tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus despite being vaccinated and boosted. They each shared the news via Twitter and urged the public to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren tweeted. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

In a follow up, Warren said she urges “everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible.”

Booker noted that he began feeling mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday. He said he’s “beyond grateful” to have both initial doses of the vaccine and a booster shot.

“I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse,” he added.

Crow revealed that he tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection following an official congressional delegation overseas. He said his symptoms are mild.

Crow followed up by urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. 

“I’ll continue to push for affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans,” he tweeted.

“While COVID-19 vaccines are working well, some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still get sick, because no vaccines are 100% effective. These are called vaccine breakthrough cases.” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website’s states. “Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild.”

