Bongino Makes a Prediction About the USSS He Prays Doesn't Happen

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino blasted the “apocalyptic security failure” that took place on July 13 when a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Answering questions from a handful of Republican lawmakers at a forum hosted by The Heritage Foundation on Monday, the former Secret Service agent identified three institutional problems with the agency he argued need to be addressed to prevent another catastrophic incident.

First, Bongino called out the antiquated technology the agency uses, noting they used to say during his tenure at the agency that the Secret Service “relies on yesterday’s technology tomorrow.” Second, the agency operates under a “more with less” approach, which isn’t working. Instead, the USSS has been given more money and now produces less. And third, Bongino said the agency ought to get rid of its investigative mission, allowing agents to focus on protection.

Dan Bongino's opening statement to the J13 Forum examining the attempted assassination of Donald Trump:@dbongino: "This was an apocalyptic security failure... Everybody gave a little bit of something in the Secret Service, and it was a real honor to say I was a part of it, but… pic.twitter.com/6yJWmvLD3L — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 26, 2024

Upon questioning, Bongino said the stories USSS whistleblowers tell him he’s already heard from a dozen others first.

“None of these problems are new,” he said, pointing to “inexcusable” problems with personnel, logistics, technology, and so on.

He also said rather than the USSS getting better after Kimberly Cheatle stepped down as director, things at the agency are “worse” under interim director Ronald L. Rowe Jr.

Bongino said he prays he’s wrong, but predicted “something else” will happen.

“[If] you think this is the last incident, you’re out of your mind,” he said