Well, That's One Letter Zuckerberg Likely Didn't Want to Write
IDF Special Forces Rescue a Hostage From a Place Biden Told Them Not...
Kamala Harris Was Asked About Race Relations If Trump Wins...and the Answer Is...
CNN's Jim Acosta Inadvertently Exposes Biden-Harris Incompetence on Abbey Gate Anniversary
Here's What Chicago Black Voters Had to Say About the Dems During Their...
The Harris Campaign Is Desperate To Get Out Of That Debate
Letter From Mark Zuckerberg to the House Judiciary Cements That Biden Enacted Censorship...
From Camelot to Mar-a-Lago: How RFK Jr. Found Common Ground With MAGA
Anti-Woke Activist Sees Another Major Win in Effort to 'Bring Sanity Back to...
On Anniversary of Abbey Gate Bombing, Gold Star Families Say They've Never Heard...
RFK Jr. Explains Why Democrats' Mafia Tactics Against Him Were 'Not Smart'
A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over This Colorado City
Pick Your Poll: Is Trump Down Big...or Slightly Ahead?
The 2024 Election Is About Good Versus Evil. Which Side Are You On?
Tipsheet

Bongino Makes a Prediction About the USSS He Prays Doesn't Happen

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 27, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino blasted the “apocalyptic security failure” that took place on July 13 when a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.  

Advertisement

Answering questions from a handful of Republican lawmakers at a forum hosted by The Heritage Foundation on Monday, the former Secret Service agent identified three institutional problems with the agency he argued need to be addressed to prevent another catastrophic incident.

First, Bongino called out the antiquated technology the agency uses, noting they used to say during his tenure at the agency that the Secret Service “relies on yesterday’s technology tomorrow.” Second, the agency operates under a “more with less” approach, which isn’t working. Instead, the USSS has been given more money and now produces less. And third, Bongino said the agency ought to get rid of its investigative mission, allowing agents to focus on protection.

Upon questioning, Bongino said the stories USSS whistleblowers tell him he’s already heard from a dozen others first.

Recommended

A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over This Colorado City Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

“None of these problems are new,” he said, pointing to “inexcusable” problems with personnel, logistics, technology, and so on. 

He also said rather than the USSS getting better after Kimberly Cheatle stepped down as director, things at the agency are “worse” under interim director Ronald L. Rowe Jr. 

Bongino said he prays he’s wrong, but predicted “something else” will happen. 

“[If] you think this is the last incident, you’re out of your mind,” he said

Tags: SECRET SERVICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over This Colorado City Madeline Leesman
Kamala Harris Was Asked About Race Relations If Trump Wins...and the Answer Is a Disaster Matt Vespa
IDF Special Forces Rescue a Hostage From a Place Biden Told Them Not to Go Katie Pavlich
RFK Jr. Leaves Dr. Phil Speechless Townhall Video
Well, That's One Letter Zuckerberg Likely Didn't Want to Write Katie Pavlich
The Harris Campaign Is Desperate To Get Out Of That Debate Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over This Colorado City Madeline Leesman
Advertisement