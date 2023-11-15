'Complete and Utter Embarrassment': Ingraham Blasts Republicans For Their Antics on Tuesday

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham scolded Republican lawmakers for their behavior on Tuesday, which she argued was a “complete and utter embarrassment.”

“We just got our hands on new video of what’s been going down on Capitol Hill,” Ingraham said, before a clip of the fight in “Mean Girls” was shown.

“Well, it’s not that far off from the truth,” Ingraham added. “It’s getting pretty nasty up there.”

She then ran through what went down in the nation’s capital:

- Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was accused of elbowing Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who was one of the eight Republicans to vote to remove him from the Speakership. McCarthy denied it, but it still prompted Rep. Matt Gaetz to launch an ethics complaint.

- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) a "p****" for voting to kick her motion to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas back to committee.

“The history of privileged resolutions is that they’re brought by the majority leader or the minority leader. Privileged resolutions are not — have not historically been — brought by one member. And when they do come from one member, they’re most often referred to committee, as it was yesterday,” he said.

“You know, look, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hardworking member of Congress. But she, I believe, she lacks the maturity and the experience to understand what she was asking for, and how ill prepared we would have been to do it on short notice on the floor,” he continued.

- Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) got into a verbal tussle about about an alleged business deal he made with his brother.

“It has come out in the public, that you also do business with your brother with potential loans,” Moskowitz said. “And so, since you have framed that and manipulated that with the American people, that Joe Biden did something wrong when he wasn’t in office, I just would like to know if you would like to use some of my time—”

“I would love — I would love it,” Comer responded. “You retweeted that story, completely false. I’ve never loaned my brother one penny. My father, who was a dentist, had some farmland. He died, and my brother couldn’t afford — he wanted to sell it, but he wanted to keep it in the family. So, I bought it from my brother. That story that you tweeted, also said I had a shell company. That is bullshit.”

The argument eventually saw the Republican tell his Democrat colleague, “You look like a Smurf."

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) sparred during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday, where Comer told Moskowitz he looks "like a Smurf." pic.twitter.com/prYh8dcypG — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2023

- As Spencer reported, there was also a near-fight in the Senate between Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Teamsters President Sean O'Brien. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stepped in to remind Mullin he was a senator and that such behavior was inappropriate.

Things just got VERY heated when Senator Markwayne Mullin calls out a labor leader who tweeted that he would fight the senator. pic.twitter.com/5vf9G81qLe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2023

“I never thought I’d say this, but Bernie Sanders seems to be the voice of reason here,” Ingraham said. “Everything you just saw was a complete and utter embarrassment. It shouldn’t be what is projected to our kids from our nation’s Capitol. Reminder to all of you, yeah, the children are watching. You’re supposed to be the adults in the room.”