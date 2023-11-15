How Do You Know Things Are Bad in America? The Migrants Are Now...
Have You Been Following the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' Account on Twitter? It's...
The Reason Why Hundreds Couldn't Make a Pro-Israel Rally in DC Yesterday Is...
Congressman Explains Why This Is 'One of the Most Dangerous Times in the...
New Jersey's First Lady Makes a Big Political Announcement
A Palestinian Flag Was Just Raised in This US Town
'How Many People in This Room Want Me Dead?': Jewish Yale Student Details...
Will the 'Misinformation'-Obsessed Media Fight Bogus Claims From Celebrities?
Jewish Students Sue University Over Antisemitism on Campus
The Biden Administration Just Cleared More Money for Iran
Supreme Court Ethics Code Conduct STILL Not Enough for Chairman Dick Durbin
GOP Should Reject Improper Ballot Initiatives
We Need Leaders Who Will Check Their Egos at the Door
How We Defeat the Islamists
Tipsheet

'Complete and Utter Embarrassment': Ingraham Blasts Republicans For Their Antics on Tuesday

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 15, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham scolded Republican lawmakers for their behavior on Tuesday, which she argued was a “complete and utter embarrassment.”

“We just got our hands on new video of what’s been going down on Capitol Hill,” Ingraham said, before a clip of the fight in “Mean Girls” was shown.  

Advertisement

“Well, it’s not that far off from the truth,” Ingraham added. “It’s getting pretty nasty up there.” 

She then ran through what went down in the nation’s capital: 

 - Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was accused of elbowing Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who was one of the eight Republicans to vote to remove him from the Speakership. McCarthy denied it, but it still prompted Rep. Matt Gaetz to launch an ethics complaint.

- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) a "p****" for voting to kick her motion to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas back to committee. 

“The history of privileged resolutions is that they’re brought by the majority leader or the minority leader. Privileged resolutions are not — have not historically been — brought by one member. And when they do come from one member, they’re most often referred to committee, as it was yesterday,” he said.

“You know, look, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hardworking member of Congress. But she, I believe, she lacks the maturity and the experience to understand what she was asking for, and how ill prepared we would have been to do it on short notice on the floor,” he continued.

Recommended

The Reason Why Hundreds Couldn't Make a Pro-Israel Rally in DC Yesterday Is Repulsive Matt Vespa
Advertisement

- Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) got into a verbal tussle about about an alleged business deal he made with his brother. 

“It has come out in the public, that you also do business with your brother with potential loans,” Moskowitz said. “And so, since you have framed that and manipulated that with the American people, that Joe Biden did something wrong when he wasn’t in office, I just would like to know if you would like to use some of my time—”

“I would love — I would love it,” Comer responded. “You retweeted that story, completely false. I’ve never loaned my brother one penny. My father, who was a dentist, had some farmland. He died, and my brother couldn’t afford — he wanted to sell it, but he wanted to keep it in the family. So, I bought it from my brother. That story that you tweeted, also said I had a shell company. That is bullshit.”

The argument eventually saw the Republican tell his Democrat colleague, “You look like a Smurf."

Advertisement

- As Spencer reported, there was also a near-fight in the Senate between Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Teamsters President Sean O'Brien. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stepped in to remind Mullin he was a senator and that such behavior was inappropriate. 

“I never thought I’d say this, but Bernie Sanders seems to be the voice of reason here,” Ingraham said. “Everything you just saw was a complete and utter embarrassment. It shouldn’t be what is projected to our kids from our nation’s Capitol. Reminder to all of you, yeah, the children are watching. You’re supposed to be the adults in the room.” 

Tags: REPUBLICANS CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reason Why Hundreds Couldn't Make a Pro-Israel Rally in DC Yesterday Is Repulsive Matt Vespa
Congressman Explains Why This Is 'One of the Most Dangerous Times in the History of the United States' Spencer Brown
Have You Been Following the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' Account on Twitter? It's Hilarious. Matt Vespa
Government Deceit John Stossel
How Do You Know Things Are Bad in America? The Migrants Are Now Self-Deporting Matt Vespa
The Barbarians Are Inside the Gates Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Reason Why Hundreds Couldn't Make a Pro-Israel Rally in DC Yesterday Is Repulsive Matt Vespa
Advertisement