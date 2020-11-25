Wisconsin

What WI Election Workers Were Forced to Wear That Has Some Questioning How Seriously Recount Is Being Taken

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 6:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Locher

Some election workers in Wisconsin questioned how seriously the recount was being taken after they were forced to wear a wristband covered in poop emojis, which indicated they passed the health screening.

"A recount volunteer says she and others were forced to wear these bracelets to participate in recount," conservative radio talk show host Vicki McKenna said on Twitter. "Staff, attorneys and volunteers all wearing them. Do these people NOT take elections seriously?"

The recount workers had previously been given other wristbands that said VIP, for example, but the one on Tuesday crossed the line for some. 

It was unclear who authorized the poop emoji wristbands, but Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson dismissed it as a nonstory.

She called on the Wisconsin Elections Commission to explain whether the wristbands were "acceptable." 

But the state panel apparently had nothing to do with them. Neither did the Milwaukee County officials overseeing the recount.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson dismissed the controversy as silly.

"I always thought it was chocolate ice cream, personally," Christenson said when asked about the poop emoji wristbands. "Wisconsin Center is our vendor. They handle the logistics. They are probably just pulling what they have in stock, because this is the first opportunity they've had to be open in quite some time due to this pandemic. So again, it's a non-issue. Everybody got one."

Christenson added, "I think this shows that some people are just desperate for any controversy that they hope will distract from the fact that the recount is going smoothly and will confirm the results reported on election night." (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

During the machine recount, President Trump had a net gain of 57 votes as of Tuesday morning, not including the 386 newly found absentee ballots.

Most Popular