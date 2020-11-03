In Election Day Interview, Trump Asked to Give Electoral Vote Prediction

In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday morning with “Fox and Friends,” President Trump was asked if he would predict how many electoral votes he’ll receive.

The 2016 election was won with 306 electoral votes compared to Hillary Clinton’s 232, he reminded viewers.

“I think we will top it,” he said. “I’ll leave it at that.”

The president also said that he will not claim victory unless it's very clear because there is "no reason to play games."

Trump has tirelessly campaigned in the final stretch leading up to Nov. 3, having held multiple rallies in the same day. Meanwhile, his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is making Election Day appearances in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday. During his "Fox and Friends" appearance, the president also delivered a message to undecided voters, focusing on the economic progress that the country made before the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also defended the decision to shut down the economy earlier this year, pointing to the lives that were saved as a result. He offered optimism, for the future, saying that going forward "we build it up again and we’re doing it at a record clip.” (Fox News)

Earlier in the interview, Trump was asked what he thought would happen if Biden wins the election, Democrats pick up the Senate, maintain the House majority, and they pack the Supreme Court.

America will “never be the same country if they win,” Trump responded, adding that the radical left will be the ones calling the shots.

"He's got a vice president who's further left than Bernie Sanders, who's not a particularly good person and she would be I think a terrible first representative, if she became the first woman president I think it would be a terrible thing for our country I think it would be a terrible thing for women," he said. "I look forward to the first woman president but I wouldn't look forward to her being that person, I think it would be a very bad thing. And I think you'd have a country that would become a socialist country."