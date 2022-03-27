Ukraine

Sean Penn Threatens to 'Smelt' His Oscars if Ukrainian President Isn't Given an Opportunity to Speak

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Mar 27, 2022 4:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sean Penn Threatens to 'Smelt' His Oscars if Ukrainian President Isn't Given an Opportunity to Speak

Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Actor Sean Penn urged fellow celebrities to boycott Sunday evening's Academy Awards if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not invited to speak, and even threatened to destroy his Oscars in the event that his ultimatum is not met.

Penn, a two-time Academy Award winner, told CNN host Jim Acosta on Saturday that he hopes celebrities would boycott the Academy Awards if Zelenskyy is not offered a speaking opportunity after the actor was asked about rumors that the Ukrainian leader could make a virtual appearance at the ceremony.

"Now, it is my understanding that a decision has been made not to do it," Penn said. "That is not me commenting on whether or not President Zelenskyy had wanted to. If the academy has elected not to do it, if presenters have elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people, and every bit of that decision, will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history."

"And I hope that's not what's happening," he continued. "If it turns out to be what's happening, I would encourage everyone involved to know that, though it may be their moment, and I understand that to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards."

The actor said he will "smelt" his Oscars if Zelenskyy is not given the chance to deliver a message at the ceremony.

"If it comes back to it, I will smelt [my Oscar awards] in public," he said. "I pray that's not what's happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, that have [decided against checking] with leadership in Ukraine. So I'm just going to hope that that's not what’s happened. I hope [every attendee] walks out if it is."

Recommended
The Embarrassment In Chief
Kevin McCullough

Penn met with the Ukrainian president last month during a trip to the country to film a documentary.

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer recently revealed that she suggested event organizers find "a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape" for the Academy Awards ceremony. 

"I am not afraid to go there, but it's not me producing the Oscars," Schumer said last week on actress Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Booker Contends Democrats Are Not at Fault for How Contentious Supreme Court Hearings Have Become
Landon Mion
Ayanna Pressley Reveals Bigotry of Low Expectations with Tweet on 'Black and Latinx Commuters' Who Evade Fares
Rebecca Downs
University of Washington Is Allegedly Keeping Aborted Fetuses in Boxes, Paper Bags
Landon Mion
WaPo Has Truly Been the Worst with These KBJ Hearings
Rebecca Downs
Chris Wallace Says Working at Fox Became 'Unsustainable' After Opinion Hosts Began to 'Question the Truth'
Landon Mion
Over a Month After Drunken Incident at Pre-Teen Slumber Party, Oklahoma Candidate Drops Out of Race
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular