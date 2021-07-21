CNN Retracts Fake News Reporting on White House Speaking with Fox News About Vaccine Coverage

CNN reported that the White House was in communication with FOX News staffers about coronavirus vaccine coverage, which the liberal media outlet has since walked back after FOX denied that such talks took place.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Brian Stelter initially reported Tuesday that "there have been regular, high-level conversations between the White House and FOX News regarding pandemic and vaccine coverage," citing a single anonymous source.

FOX News Media said in a statement to Townhall that the report was false, saying that the suggested "high level" conversations between the network and the White House never occurred.

“CNN’s reporting is inaccurate," the statement read. "There have been no high level conversations between FOX News Media and the White House regarding our coverage. We had one routine briefing with the White House in early May on vaccination rates and our DC bureau personnel are regularly in touch with them on a variety of issues, as is the case with every other network.”

CNN has since retracted their earlier reporting after both FOX News and the White House disputed their claims.

I previously described the levels of contact between the White House & Fox News on pandemic coverage as "high level" but both sides have subsequently disputed the discussions were. The WH held a network-specific briefing between Fox News and officials to discuss coverage in May. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 20, 2021

Tuesday's reporting from Collins and Stelter resulted in Mediaite deeming them the media losers of the day.

A CNN spokesperson said in its statement to Townhall that "there is no dispute that conversations took place between FOX News and the White House about the network’s coronavirus coverage."

"The White House initially confirmed our report, which characterized these meetings at a 'high level,' but backtracked on its position when challenged on the definition of 'high level.' Our reporting has been updated to reflect the White House’s change in position," the statement continued.

This comes after FOX News anchors have encouraged viewers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Please take COVID seriously," Sean Hannity said during his Monday night show. "I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death."