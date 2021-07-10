Man Killed After Pointing Gun at Police During Arrest

Chicago police shot and killed a man during an arrest after he refused to follow instructions and then pointed a gun at them.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said in a news conference that, on Friday morning, officers were attempting to arrest a man, later identified as 34-year-old Klevontaye White, who was wanted on several warrants, before the fatal shooting occurred.

When officers approached him in his vehicle, White reportedly refused to exit also refused to adhere to their instructions.

Brown said that White then pulled out a firearm and proceeded to point it at law enforcement. Three officers and a U.S. marshal at the scene shot White, who was then taken to the hospital in “grave condition” before being pronounced dead.

All of the officers were left untouched by the gunfire but were transported to the hospital for evaluation, Brown said.

He said that the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed that the officers had their body cameras activated during the incident and that the footage will be publicly available at the conclusion of their investigation.

"Video and other materials will be released in accordance with the City of Chicago’s Video Release Policy within 60-days," the office said in a statement.

White was wanted on 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault with a firearm and escaping electronic monitoring after turning off his device, according to investigators.