Miami Mayor to New Yorkers: 'Our Arms are Open'

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Sunday that he welcomes fleeing New York residents to South Beach, highlighting the city’s lower cost and better "quality of life.”

Suarez on WABC 770’s “The Cats Roundtable” said New Yorkers will "be able to buy a property at a fraction of the price."

Our arms are open in Miami. It’s a two-hour flight. You’re going to save a tremendous amount on cost of living. You’re going to save a tremendous amount on taxes.

The mayor highlighted that residents will not have to miss out on the employment opportunities available in The Big Apple because of the influx of large companies moving to his city.

You don’t have to sacrifice or suffer, because all the financial companies are now moving to Miami, and all the venture-capital companies that are in Silicon Valley are also moving [to Miami].

The remarks came as the Cuban-American pol was asked by radio show host John Catsimatidis about his message to New York and his goals for the city of Miami.

We’re going to be the most dynamic and attractive city to create a company, and to build a life, and to raise your children. We’re a pro-capitalist city that welcomes immigrants.

The Republican mayor, who is in favor of law enforcement and low taxes, said Miami is attractive to people fleeing "communist" South American countries ruled by left-wing leaders because of the city's vast opportunities for personal and economic prosperity.