U.S. Confiscates More Than $90,000 from Man Selling Video of Capitol Riot

United States officials have taken around $90,000 from a man who sold video footage of a woman being shot and killed during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court filings.

Criminal charges for entering the Capitol and participating in the riot have also been filed by prosecutors against John Earle Sullivan, Thursday's filings showed. Sullivan faces eight criminal counts in connection to the riot, Reuters reported.

More than 440 people have been charged in connection with the riot that saw attendees of a pro-Trump rally storm the Capitol in protest of the certification of the Electoral College.

Court filings alleged that Sullivan claimed to be an independent journalist reporting on the riot but that he encouraged other protesters to "burn" the building and act violently.

Sullivan recorded footage of the rioters and police outside of the U.S. House of Representatives chamber. He captured the killing of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by U.S. Capitol Police.

Sullivan bragged to a witness that his footage is "worth like a million of dollars, millions of dollars."

Sullivan sold the video to numerous media outlets for more than $90,000, according to a seizure warrant. The news outlets that purchased the footage were not included in the warrant.

Five people that were present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, including Babbitt, died. However, some of the fatalities occurred from natural causes and the death of Officer Brian Sicknick is still being disputed.

Only one person charged for their role in the Jan. 6 attack has pleaded guilty so far, indicating that prosecutors have been strict regarding defense attorney's requests for plea deals.