Tipsheet

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 22, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden tripped and fell up the stairs while attempting to board Air Force One in Poland Wednesday. 

Biden was in Poland after a surprise trip to Ukraine earlier this week. He delivered a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw Tuesday and met with the Leaders of the Bucharest Nine today. 

"You know, the B9 was founded in 2015, after Russia attempted annexation of Crimea.  And today, as we approach the one-year anniversary of Russia's further invasion, it's even more important that we continue to stand together.  And I think this is proof of this, how strongly we feel," Biden said. "That's why I wanted to meet all of you in person here today.  As NATO's eastern flank, you're the frontlines of our collective defense.  And you know better than anyone what's at stake in this conflict not just for Ukraine, but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world." 

This isn't the first time Biden has shown trouble getting up the stairs into Air Force One. In March 2021, he fell multiple times ahead of a trip to Atlanta. The White House reported no injuries at the time. 

Last summer, Biden crashed his bike in Delaware. 

