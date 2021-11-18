DeSantis Deploys 'Masterful Troll' Against Joe Biden

During a recent stop in West Palm Beach, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis referred to the Biden administration as the "Brandon administration."

Now, he's taking the insult a step further by signing legislation blocking Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates from Brandon, Florida, at Brandon Honda.

Guess where the Governor is gonna sign the anti-mandate bill? ???? Lets Go... pic.twitter.com/sAssEm2XAH — Frog Capital?? (@FrogNews) November 18, 2021

The move comes after OSHA officially stopped the implementation and enforcement of President Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg." @GovRonDeSantis challenged the Biden Admin's OSHA mandate along with other states; now the mandate is blocked. And the Florida House just passed legislation to protect Floridians' jobs & parents' rights. Freedom has a home here! pic.twitter.com/8t4ugOQx3C — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) November 17, 2021

If you aren't familiar, "Let's Go Brandon," is code for "F*** Joe Biden," and it's being chanted in stadiums across the country. It started at NASCAR after driver Brandon Brown won his first career Xfinity Series race. During a post-race interview, a reporter attempted to drown out the chants by falsely claiming the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon."