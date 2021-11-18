DeSantis Deploys 'Masterful Troll' Against Joe Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
DeSantis Deploys 'Masterful Troll' Against Joe Biden

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During a recent stop in West Palm Beach, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis referred to the Biden administration as the "Brandon administration." 

Now, he's taking the insult a step further by signing legislation blocking Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates from Brandon, Florida, at Brandon Honda. 

The move comes after OSHA officially stopped the implementation and enforcement of President Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. 

If you aren't familiar, "Let's Go Brandon," is code for "F*** Joe Biden," and it's being chanted in stadiums across the country. It started at NASCAR after driver Brandon Brown won his first career Xfinity Series race. During a post-race interview, a reporter attempted to drown out the chants by falsely claiming the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon." 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Harris Says that the White House is ‘Absolutely Not’ Discussing the 2024 Election
Madeline Leesman

WATCH: GOP Senators Decimate Biden's Communist Comptroller of the Currency Nominee
Spencer Brown
After Quickly Approving Pfizer Vaccine, FDA Now Wants Until 2076 to Release Data Supporting Its Licensing
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
The Biden Administration Is Using COVID Relief Money to Subsidize Rising Energy Prices
Katie Pavlich
Kamala Harris: Okay Fine, Inflation is Real and It’s Rough
Katie Pavlich
Disney Cruise Line Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for All Passengers Age 5 and Up
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular