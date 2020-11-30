Donald Trump

Trump Campaign Attorneys Warn Arizona Legislators Against Certifying Election Results

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Nov 30, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

UPDATE: The election has been certified by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

***Original Post***

During an emergency election integrity hearing in downtown Phoenix Monday morning, Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis urged Arizona State Legislators not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

"This election was the subject of a conspiracy that goes back before the election. A conspiracy that was hatched by the crooked leaders of the Democrats," Giuliani said. "The very very top of the Democrat Party has been corrupted, badly."

"We've been warned from 20 years that going to major mail-in ballots as a way of doing our elections will be fraught with tremendous fraud. They are very dangerous," he continued. 

Attorney Jenna Ellis argued it is incumbant on elected officials to fight against election corruption.

According to current vote totals, former Vice President Joe Biden is beating President Trump by 10,377 votes, with Maricopa County putting Biden over the top. 

