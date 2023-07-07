House Committee to Take Aim at FISA Abuse in New Hearing
Tipsheet

Huh? Kamala Harris Spews Out New Word Salad About Culture

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 07, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sure as the sun rises every morning, it is a guarantee that whenever Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, she is sure to go off script and spout a string of words that technically construct a sentence.

Speaking at the 2023 Essence Festival, Harris did her typical repeated use of words to describe that very word and ended it with her infamous chuckle at the end to break the tension.

"Culture is a reflection of our moment and our time, right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy ‘cause you know — it comes in the morning," Harris said.

Harris also laughed uncontrollably at a recent event when she told the audience is "the first Second Gentleman of the United States."

The event Harris appeared at, the Essence Festival, featured singer Jill Scott doing a rendition that smeared the United States for its history with slavery. 


Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

