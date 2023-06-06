The AOC Parody Account Is Back From the Dead
He's Back: Tucker Carlson Releases the First Episode of His New Show

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 06, 2023 6:45 PM
@TuckerCarlson

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson surprised his Twitter followers with a ten-minute episode of his new show, which was released at 6:00 pm eastern time on Tuesday.     

The ten-minute video aired his monologue about his thoughts that mainly focused on the recent dam that exploded in the Kherson region of Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other for the attack. Regions near the now-damaged dam have flooded.

"The question is who did it? Well let's see. The Kakhovka dam was effectively Russian. It was built by the Russian government. It currently sits in Russian-controlled territory. The dam's reservoir supplies water to Crimea, which has been for the last 240 years, home of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more," Carlson said in the opening of the video.

Carlson talks about what he often talked about on his popular show when he was with Fox News: Lindsey Graham, UFOs, and the decline of the news media.       

"As of today, we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blankets. We're told there are no gatekeepers here. If turns out to be false, we'll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here. We'll be back with much more very soon," Carlson said to close out the show.

Though there are more than enough rumors to speculate on why Carlson was fired from Fox News, the public still does not have the official reasoning.

