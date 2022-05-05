Los Angeles DA Will Not Pursue Felony Charges Against Dave Chappelle's Attacker

The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle during a show in Los Angeles while armed with a knife is not going to face felony charges by radical Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.

The Los Angeles Times reports despite being armed with a fake gun with a knife attached to it when suspect Isaiah Lee, 23, made the assault, Gascon, who is notoriously soft on crime, declined on Thursday to file felony charges:

"The district attorney’s office has referred the case to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office for misdemeanor filing consideration. After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The D.A.'s office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles. "Sources told The Times that Lee did not brandish the weapon in Tuesday night’s assault and that the weapon was inside a bag Lee was carrying. That is among the reasons why the incident did not rise to a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon."

Update: Soros-supported Los Angeles district attorney @GeorgeGascon has declined to pursue the case against Isaiah Lee, the man who was arrested over tackling Dave Chapelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. He was carrying a realistic-looking replica gun & knife. pic.twitter.com/KpYZyKuXbf — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 5, 2022

"Thank God, that n***a was clumsy...It was a trans man" Chappelle joked as his security handled the attacker.

Police are investigating how Lee was able to smuggle the knife into the venue despite several layers of security.



