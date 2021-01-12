'Enough with Unity': CNN Analyst Cheers Deplatforming of 'Domestic Terrorist' Leader Trump

CNN analyst and Harvard professor Juliette Kayyem said the online deplatforming of President Donald Trump and those associated with him are more than warranted after the Capitol building riot.

CNN anchors asked Kayyem if there is a way to "deradicalize" Trump supporters in the aftermath of the unrest.

"So we’re not there yet and what I think we have to remember that Trump is the spiritual, but I will also say, operational leader of this domestic terrorism effort. He tells them where to go. He tells them what to do, he tells them why they’re angry. So we need to start at the top with any counter-terrorism effort which is total isolation of the president of the United States. Impeachment? Yes. 25th Amendment? Yes. Deplatforming? Yes. All of the above. No money, no access to campaign funds, a complete isolation because if the leader of a terrorist organization is viewed as a loser, as a not winner, it is harder for him to recruit," Kayyem said.

"Look, he's going to have his radical elements. We’ll arrest them and isolate them. But what we have to make sure is that Donald Trump does not have a second act. I know I sound incredibly harsh right now calling the president this, but we are in the tactical response right now. Enough with the let’s unity and stuff, this is a tactical effort to make sure that we protect American citizens and of course the next president of the United States," she continued.

Trump and most of his campaign accounts have been suspended on many social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat because companies say he is to blame for the riot at the Capitol building while Congress was certifying the Electoral College results.

Democrats in Congress are in the process of trying to impeach Trump a second time after he was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate in 2020.