Anti-Cop Agitator Who Spat in the Face of NYPD Officer Interned for Jerry Nadler

Warning: Post contains graphic language.

The woman who was at the center of the viral video showing her spitting in the face of a New York City Police officer during an unruly protest once interned for Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

The New York Daily News reported Devina Singh, 24, of Schwenksville, Penn., worked for Nadler during a one month stint as a social work internship in 2018.

Nadler district director Robert Gottheim told the Daily News Singh ended the internship after about a month.

“She did not complete the internship and left shortly after the internship started for personal reasons,” Gottheim said. Singh was filmed screaming in the face of an officer, without wearing a mask. "F**k you, fascist! F**k you, fascist!" she yelled. Right as the officer went to adjust his mask, Singh spat in his face. The officer then immediately reached for Singh to arrest her.

The New York Post reported Singh was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, violation of local law and harassment. The unruly gathering also saw fires being lit and harassment of diners. NYPD says at least 60 people were arrested.

The NYPD tackled a protester to the ground, then arrested him at Leroy and 7th. pic.twitter.com/eo3q5amy8i — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) November 5, 2020

We support everyone's right to self-expression, but setting fires puts others at risk and will not be tolerated. We are working to de-escalate the situation near Morton Street in the West Village to prevent further damage from occurring. pic.twitter.com/4nTK6UUBzC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020