You Won't Believe This Hollywood Star's Double Standard on Free Speech

Amanda Seyfried, famously known for her roles in Mamma Mia, Mean Girls, and more recently The Housemaid, is furious that she now needs a bodyguard just for voicing her opinion. There's just one problem — she hired protection after calling Charlie Kirk hateful in the days after his assassination. Kirk was a conservative activist who, of course, was murdered for voicing his opinion.

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You know who else wanted to voice his opinions and feel safe? https://t.co/ZdF2NYTbfu — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) June 17, 2026

Seyfried commented, "He was hateful," under a TikTok post that compiled clips of Kirk's debate moments, just a few days after he was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

"I’m not f*****g apologizing for that… what I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course,” she said in an Instagram video after receiving backlash.

In a recent interview with British GQ, she was asked about the controversy, saying, "I'm allowed to f**king voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that's not unkind necessarily." She continued, saying, "I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful. So I’m like, ‘What do I do? What do I say?’ And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f*****g bodyguard at the airport, and I’m like, ‘This is crazy.'"

Instead of playing the victim, perhaps Amanda Seyfried should think more carefully about her views on free speech and understand that they apply to all Americans, even those she disagrees with.

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

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