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Ralph Norman Jumps Into SC Senate Race After Trump Backs Darline Graham

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 18, 2026 3:00 PM
Ralph Norman Jumps Into SC Senate Race After Trump Backs Darline Graham
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, who represents South Carolina’s 5th District and is a member of the Freedom Caucus, has announced that he intends to run in the special election to replace the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

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President Donald Trump has asked Graham’s sister, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone to run for the seat in an endorsement earlier this week. At the encouragement of Trump, Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham Nordone to the vacant seat in honor of the life of her brother.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP GOP SOUTH CAROLINA

Norman says that he requested Trump’s endorsement when he made his decision to enter the race, but Trump chose to go with Graham Nordone instead. Still, Norman intends to win the nomination, telling Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany that “I respect that, but that doesn't deter my plans. I'm in this to win.”

Graham Nordone has not decided whether or not she will pursue the seat in November, but is reportedly mulling over the possibility, according to a report from Politico. Candidate filings for the special election open on July 21, and the election will be held on August 11.

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