Ralph Norman Jumps Into SC Senate Race After Trump Backs Darline Graham

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, who represents South Carolina’s 5th District and is a member of the Freedom Caucus, has announced that he intends to run in the special election to replace the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

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It’s official! I’m running to represent the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate because we need a fighter who will stand with President Trump and carry on Lindsey Graham’s legacy! I’ve spent years fighting for the Palmetto State in the state house, in Congress, and now I… — Ralph Norman (@RalphNorman) July 18, 2026

Ralph Norman officially launches his campaign to run for Senator of South Carolina.



The field currently consists of him and Mark Lynch.



Other potential candidates are Russell Fry, Nancy Mace, Pamela Evette, and Darline Graham. pic.twitter.com/LYlc8rXZEt — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) July 18, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Ralph Norman launches campaign for Lindsey Graham's US SENATE seat in South Carolina, saying he supports nuking the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act



Norman is endorsed by Mike Lee and Rick Scott, while President Trump has endorsed Darline Graham — Lindsey… pic.twitter.com/leJqewWULw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 18, 2026

President Donald Trump has asked Graham’s sister, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone to run for the seat in an endorsement earlier this week. At the encouragement of Trump, Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham Nordone to the vacant seat in honor of the life of her brother.

Norman says that he requested Trump’s endorsement when he made his decision to enter the race, but Trump chose to go with Graham Nordone instead. Still, Norman intends to win the nomination, telling Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany that “I respect that, but that doesn't deter my plans. I'm in this to win.”

Graham Nordone has not decided whether or not she will pursue the seat in November, but is reportedly mulling over the possibility, according to a report from Politico. Candidate filings for the special election open on July 21, and the election will be held on August 11.

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