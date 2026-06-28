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Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 28, 2026 12:30 PM
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A Los Angeles local reporter went viral and then was forced to apologize for her patriotic comments regarding her desire for a  win for the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their upcoming World Cup bout.

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“One thing about Bosnia, I could not point out where it is on a map,” ABC 7’s Abigail Velez said. “I don’t know the first thing about Bosnia and I don’t want to know. That’s because of Team USA. We’re back and we’re better than ever…get prepared Bosnia, because you don’t want it like that but you’re gonna get it.”

Her comments were apparently poorly received by the thin-skinned Los Angeles locals and the people of Bosnia, because she quickly issued what appears to be a forced apology, calling the light-hearted competitive comments a “poor effort” as well as “insensitive and inappropriate."

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ABC NEWS LOS ANGELES SPORTS USA WORLD CUP

Fellow patriots were likewise quick to criticize Velez for bowing down to wokescolds and international nuisances who are unable to tolerate even the most mild of sports banter.

The U.S. is set to take on Bosnia in their Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1.

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