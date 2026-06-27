Texas Democrats Have a Plan to Beat Ken Paxton: Calling Talarico's Supporters Gay and Transgender

Democrats are testing a bold new strategy to help elect U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico ahead of November’s General Election, declaring that all of his supporters are actually gay transexuals who are going to Hell.

Advertisement

CRINGE



Texas Dems have lost their minds defending James Talarico:



“They say that James is trans, we’re all trans. When they say James is gay tofu eating vegan, we’re all gay tofu eating vegans! And when they say James is going to hell, we’ll say we’re all going to hell!” pic.twitter.com/BGcqc0ELPM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2026

“Next time they say that James is trans, we’re all trans,” a speaker at the 2026 Texas Democrat State Convention said to explosive cheers on Friday. “When they say that James is a gay, tofu eating vegan, we’re all gay tofu eating vegans. And when they say that James is going to Hell, we’ll say that we’re all going to Hell”

…and they expect to win Texas? https://t.co/Q4yRbNjOKm — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) June 27, 2026

The outlandish statements likely won’t provide much benefit to a trailing Talarico who has been desperate to moderate his radical views as Election Day approaches. A seven figure ad campaign launched by Talarico earlier this week attempted to portray the candidate as a great bipartisan figure for sensible tax reform in the Texas legislature. A cursory fact-check of the spot showed that the only truthful statement in the ad was “I’m James Talarico.”

Instead of leaning into the false messaging pursued by the Talarico campaign, Texas Democrats put their hyper-progressive politics on full display. The convention opened with a land acknowledgement, distributed Plan B “like candy” to attendees, and played host to a sold-out drag show.

The Texas Democrat Convention kicks off with, what else, but a land acknowledgement…for cannibals!



Oh brother. pic.twitter.com/HZK5AAggXX — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) June 26, 2026

Planned Parenthood is handing out free Plan B like candy at the Texas Democrat Convention.



Thankfully, there was a trash can nearby. pic.twitter.com/g0KnHWhaT4 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) June 26, 2026

BREAKING: @texasdemocrats are hosting a drag show at their convention tonight and individual tickets are SOLD OUT! #txlege https://t.co/wUuqymJvg2 pic.twitter.com/YndzoCiX6t — Cary Cheshire (@CaryCheshireTX) June 25, 2026

Talarico will take on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for control of Texas’ Senate seat in one of the most watched races this cycle.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.