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The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 21, 2026 10:30 AM
The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan recently revealed on his show that President Donald Trump had offered a hilariously dark response to the celebrity’s concerns over safety at the White House. Be advised of some harsh language used in the podcast.

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The reactions from those online to the comical quip were pretty funny in their own right.

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Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP TERRORISM WHITE HOUSE

The quote came before it was revealed that federal authorities had thwarted a terrorist plot by an illegal immigrant to cause a mass-casualty incident at the White House UFC 250 event by using weaponized drones and sniper teams, something that Trump would clearly known about at the time.

Five individuals implicated in the plot have been captured and charged for their involvement.

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