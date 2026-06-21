The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan recently revealed on his show that President Donald Trump had offered a hilariously dark response to the celebrity’s concerns over safety at the White House. Be advised of some harsh language used in the podcast.

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Joe Rogan on the UFC fight at the White House:



“I said to Trump, ‘I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack.’ He goes, ‘We gotta go somehow.’ I go, ‘What the f*ck, dude?’”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hMXiCIM0nS — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) June 21, 2026

The reactions from those online to the comical quip were pretty funny in their own right.

Rogan: I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack



Trump: We gotta go somehow https://t.co/KRYokzUzSa pic.twitter.com/hpqcGbbQPs — MAGA Jay Cutler (@MAGAJayCutler) June 20, 2026

Trump is undefeated https://t.co/bdlcFV1KsT — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2026

The quote came before it was revealed that federal authorities had thwarted a terrorist plot by an illegal immigrant to cause a mass-casualty incident at the White House UFC 250 event by using weaponized drones and sniper teams, something that Trump would clearly known about at the time.

Five individuals implicated in the plot have been captured and charged for their involvement.

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