Two Navy Aircraft Suffer Mid-Air Collision at Idaho Air Show

Two U.S. Navy aircraft suffered a mid-air collision while performing maneuvers at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

🚨 JUST IN: Jaw-dropping moment as US Navy Growler jets just COLLIDED MID-AIR during a show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho



It appears 4 crew parachuted down, pray for them 🙏🏻



An explosion erupted after the craft crashed to the ground



H/t @AZ_Intel_ pic.twitter.com/oarfTtLruw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

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Two EA-18G Growlers crashed today following a midair collision at the Gunfighter Skies Airshow at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. All pilots appear to have ejected safely. pic.twitter.com/b15tvJO0mm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 17, 2026

BREAKING: Two US Navy fighter jets have just had a MID-AIR COLLISION during the air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho



It appears all four crew members punched out of the aircraft, which then fell to the ground and exploded.



Pray for the crew. Their conditions are… pic.twitter.com/GtxiINwIk9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2026

BREAKING: 2 U.S. Navy Super Hornets/Growlers crash and collide during Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.



Aviation sources tell KTVB that both aircrews ejected safely. pic.twitter.com/GPsdrwTFWq — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 17, 2026

Footage shows what appears to be two EA-18G Growlers crashing into one another while performing low speed maneuvers. The planes became entangled and began to lose altitude, after which the pilots and weapons systems officers managed to eject before the planes crashed into the ground below.

The status of the service members involved has not been released by official sources, but local media outlets have reported that the crews managed to eject safely. Mountain Home Air Force Base is currently undergoing a lock down following the incident.

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