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Tipsheet

Two Navy Aircraft Suffer Mid-Air Collision at Idaho Air Show

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 17, 2026 3:20 PM
Two Navy Aircraft Suffer Mid-Air Collision at Idaho Air Show
X/@CENTCOM

Two U.S. Navy aircraft suffered a mid-air collision while performing maneuvers at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

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Footage shows what appears to be two EA-18G Growlers crashing into one another while performing low speed maneuvers. The planes became entangled and began to lose altitude, after which the pilots and weapons systems officers managed to eject before the planes crashed into the ground below.

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The status of the service members involved has not been released by official sources, but local media outlets have reported that the crews managed to eject safely. Mountain Home Air Force Base is currently undergoing a lock down following the incident.

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