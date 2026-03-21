You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding

President Donald Trump has warned Democrats that he will place immigration enforcement agents at airports to seek the "immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who come into our country” should they continue to hold funding for the Department of Homeland Security hostage.

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"If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before..." -… pic.twitter.com/gsw3G5F3vL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 21, 2026

ICE agents absolutely LOVE the idea of being sent into airports.



People don’t realize airports are CRAWLING with illegals.



This might just be one of President Trump’s best ideas yet 😏 pic.twitter.com/jkbsbDMOJd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 21, 2026

BREAKING🚨: President Trump just dropped the hammer on Democrats amid the DHS shutdown chaos!



"If Radical Left Democrats don’t IMMEDIATELY reopen DHS and end the airport nightmare, I’ll surge our brilliant, patriotic ICE agents to airports nationwide to handle security—better… pic.twitter.com/aptzBzFPTZ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 21, 2026

The DHS shutdown has already lasted more than a month, and Democrats have made it clear that they would not approve any funding for the department unless Republicans surrender to their radical demands to upend the popular mass deportation policies of the Trump administration. Despite numerous Islamic terror attacks and unprecedented security lines at airports, Democrats have not budged.

Missed paychecks. Travel disruptions. HOURS long airport security lines.



Hardworking Americans are paying the price for Senate Democrats’ DHS shutdown. Stop the insanity and fund DHS. https://t.co/jY6oHrRLRy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 21, 2026

Elon Musk has stepped up and offered to pay the salary of TSA agents to keep air travel safe and speedy. Democrats have been outraged at this as well, indicating that their only leverage to make a deal favorable to their absurd demands is slipping away. The White House has even made it clear that they would be willing to accept some of what Democrats are seeking in order to reopen DHS, but Democrats have refused to accept the offer.

🚨 JUST IN: Chuck Schumer is FURIOUS on the Senate floor after Elon Musk offered to pay TSA agents



"It's UNACCEPTABLE for workers and airports to get taken hostage by political games...THAT'S what Republicans are doing!"



Chuck is A TRAITOR!pic.twitter.com/5FEFO2IhqX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The White House has just sent a letter to Democrats agreeing to some of their terms to re-open DHS



This includes:



- Visible officer IDs for DHS

- Expand use of bodycams

- LIMIT places where enforcement occurs



Schumer does NOT negotiate in good faith. He'll keep… pic.twitter.com/Jkk0KzD3vL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2026

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Trump’s threat is sure to tip the scales even more as pressure continues to mount against Democrats to come to the bargaining table.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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