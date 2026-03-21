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Tipsheet

You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 21, 2026 1:30 PM
You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump has warned Democrats that he will place immigration enforcement agents at airports to seek the "immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who come into our country” should they continue to hold funding for the Department of Homeland Security hostage.

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The DHS shutdown has already lasted more than a month, and Democrats have made it clear that they would not approve any funding for the department unless Republicans surrender to their radical demands to upend the popular mass deportation policies of the Trump administration. Despite numerous Islamic terror attacks and unprecedented security lines at airports, Democrats have not budged.

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TSA

Elon Musk has stepped up and offered to pay the salary of TSA agents to keep air travel safe and speedy. Democrats have been outraged at this as well, indicating that their only leverage to make a deal favorable to their absurd demands is slipping away. The White House has even made it clear that they would be willing to accept some of what Democrats are seeking in order to reopen DHS, but Democrats have refused to accept the offer.

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Trump’s threat is sure to tip the scales even more as pressure continues to mount against Democrats to come to the bargaining table.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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