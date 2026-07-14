This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS

VIP
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
Lindsey Graham Was a Patriot
This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law
This Republican Just Introduced a Bill to Enshrine Trump's Immigration Policy Into Law
VIP
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a Man
'The Gender Binary Isn't Real' Says a Woman Who Insists She's Really a...
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the Democrat Party
New NRCC Ad Sounds the Alarm on the Radical Socialist Takeover of the...
Grandfather Recovering After Scary Encounter With a Yellowstone Bison
Grandfather Recovering After Scary Encounter With a Yellowstone Bison
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years
While Abdul El-Sayed Pushes for Socialized Medicine, His Psychiatrist Wife Won't Accept Any Insurance
While Abdul El-Sayed Pushes for Socialized Medicine, His Psychiatrist Wife Won't Accept An...
Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect
Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits
Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security Threats
Two Supreme Court Justices Make a Rare Capitol Hill Appearance Amid Rising Security...
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries Fear Him
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries...
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Aims to Prevent Children From Using AI As a Therapist
Tipsheet

This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 14, 2026 11:45 AM
This Federal Judge Just Destroyed Trump's Settlement With the IRS
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A federal court on Monday voided President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS and referred one of his lawyers for possible disciplinary action.

U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida Kathleen M. Williams found that the lawsuit never presented a real “case or controversy” because, as the president, Trump essentially controlled the defendant agencies and their lawyers. This means there was no true contention in his case.

Advertisement

She further argued that the lawsuit was filed for the wrong purpose: “to gain the imprimatur of judicial legitimacy for a ‘settlement’ that had no viable basis in law or fact.”

In his complaint, Trump and others alleged that the IRS and Treasury Department caused them “reputational and financial harm” by failing to stop contractor Charles Littlejohn from unlawfully leaking his tax return documentation to news outlets like the New York Times and ProPublica.

Trump and his team demanded at least $10 billion in damages. His lawyers tried to frame the lawsuit as a normal one, noting that while he is a sitting president, he “brings this suit in his personal capacity” and insisted there was nothing unusual about the case or the settlement.

The Justice Department never filed an appearance or substantive response to Trump’s allegations in court. Instead, it joined in negotiating and announcing a settlement that involved a formal apology and the creation of the $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” aimed at compensating those who were targets of government lawfare.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Congress there was “no judge” and “no mechanism” for reviewing the settlement because Trump had already voluntarily dismissed his case against the IRS and Treasury Department. He also pointed out that the White House already scrapped the Anti-Weaponization Fund.

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRS LAWSUIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Judge Williams rejected Trump’s argument that he was filing the lawsuit in his personal capacity. She referred to the argument as “the credulous exercise of divorcing President Trump’s current job title from an understanding of what happened here.”

She further argued that “it is risible to suggest that there was ever adverseness between the Parties” and referred one of Trump’s attorneys to the bar association for possible disciplinary action for bringing the lawsuit in bad faith.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years Amy Curtis
Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong? Matt Vespa
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die? Derek Hunter
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine... Matt Vespa
Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded Amy Curtis
Advertisement