Joy Reid Says She Will Stop Voting for Democrats If They Keep Doing This

Podcaster and former MSNBC host Joy Reid declared she will no longer vote for Democratic candidates unless they vow to end the United States’ relationship with Israel.

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Reid made the comments during a podcast episode with author Ta-Nehisi Coates where the two pundits discussed foreign policy, the war in Gaza, and other issues.

She noted that she had supported former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign. “But for me, the problem is not so much her, it’s the party,” she said. “The Democratic Party is as married to this Israel over everything, Israel no matter what, Israel no matter what they do, no matter how many people they kill. The Democrats were as married to that as the Republicans.”

Reid continued, saying “it would take a really strong Democrat” to push for ending the U.S.’ relationship with Israel. “But to me, I, going forward, cannot vote for a Democrat who does not pledge to end this relationship,” she said. “This relationship needs to end. This is a nuclear-armed expansionist power. They don’t need our money. And they definitely won’t get my vote. That’s just where I’m at.”

Reid and Coates also discussed recent comments Hillary Clinton made when she complimented Trump’s approach to Gaza. “Hillary Clinton was in an interview the other day, and obviously there may not be a human being alive who has more reason to hold Donald Trump in low regard than Hillary Clinton. But the one area that she praised Donald Trump on was on his Gaza plan,” Coates said.

Democrats have big problem with Black &leftist antisemites.



Joy Reid Ditches Voting for Democrats — Unless the Party Completely Abandons Israel& https://t.co/sOeIK3kJYX — Jacobs Ladder (@duanepoole) June 22, 2026

During a June 15 appearance at 92NY, Clinton told The New Yorker’s David Remnick that Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza was “the only game in town” and described it as “actually a pathway to security for Israel, reconstruction for Gaza, and the possibility of self-determination — however defined — for the Palestinians.” She also pointed out that many reject the plan “because Trump did it.”

Hillary Clinton on Gaza:



I'm gonna say something positive about Trump:



Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza is actually a pathway to security for Israel, reconstruction for Gaza, and the possibility of self-determination for the Palestinians.



There are a lot of people who reject it… pic.twitter.com/L4k37QBPgp — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2026

Reid has been a vocal critic of Israel and its campaign to eliminate terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. During a November 2023 segment on MSNBC, she criticized comments Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made about the war, saying they sounded “like a call for genocide.”

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