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The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For Illegal Aliens in Texas

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 10, 2026 9:00 AM
The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For Illegal Aliens in Texas
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed down a major ruling blocking Texas from offering in-state college tuition to illegal aliens under its state-level Dream Act. The court held that federal law overrides the policy under the Supremacy Clause.

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The decision is expected to force Texas public universities to reclassify illegal alien students as out-of-state and significantly increase tuition costs for those who had qualified under the policy. It establishes a broader ripple effect, inviting similar challenges to in-state tuition programs in other states and reinforcing federal authority over immigration-related benefits. 

In 2001, Texas passed the Dream Act, which allowed certain illegal alien students to qualify for in-state tuition if they met criteria like Texas high school attendance and graduation. The Fifth Circuit Court found that the law amounts to a residence-based benefit that is not equally available to out-of-state U.S. citizens, placing it in conflict with federal law.

In June of 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Texas seeking to overturn the in-state tuition provision. State Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office filed a joint motion with DOJ asking the court to declare the state law unconstitutional.

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Related:

DOJ ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KEN PAXTON TEXAS

On Thursday, the court ruled the Dream Act unconstitutional in a 2-1 ruling.

“In-state tuition is about one-tenth the amount of out-of-state tuition and represents a monetary form of assistance, not merely a hollow status,” Judge Jerry Smith, a Reagan-appointee, wrote in the majority opinion.

"Texas and the Trump DOJ just secured another major victory for the rule of law," Governor Greg Abbott of Texas wrote in a statement on X. "The Fifth Circuit upheld the END of in-state tuition for illegal immigrants in Texas."

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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