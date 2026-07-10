The Fifth Circuit Court Just Delivered a Major Ruling On In-State Tuition For Illegal Aliens in Texas

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed down a major ruling blocking Texas from offering in-state college tuition to illegal aliens under its state-level Dream Act. The court held that federal law overrides the policy under the Supremacy Clause.

Advertisement

The decision is expected to force Texas public universities to reclassify illegal alien students as out-of-state and significantly increase tuition costs for those who had qualified under the policy. It establishes a broader ripple effect, inviting similar challenges to in-state tuition programs in other states and reinforcing federal authority over immigration-related benefits.

🚨 BREAKING: The Fifth Circuit 2-1 has just STRUCK DOWN giving in-state discounted tuition to illegal aliens in Texas, a legal victory for Gov. Greg Abbott and President Trump



This is COMMON SENSE!



Exactly ZERO illegals — let alone "legal" foreigners — should get priority… pic.twitter.com/kCZpdWxuYS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

The Fifth Circuit has held that federal law prevents states from providing in-state tuition benefits to illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/zLwByj3Yup — Brett Shumate (@AAGShumate) July 9, 2026

In 2001, Texas passed the Dream Act, which allowed certain illegal alien students to qualify for in-state tuition if they met criteria like Texas high school attendance and graduation. The Fifth Circuit Court found that the law amounts to a residence-based benefit that is not equally available to out-of-state U.S. citizens, placing it in conflict with federal law.

In June of 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Texas seeking to overturn the in-state tuition provision. State Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office filed a joint motion with DOJ asking the court to declare the state law unconstitutional.

On Thursday, the court ruled the Dream Act unconstitutional in a 2-1 ruling.

“In-state tuition is about one-tenth the amount of out-of-state tuition and represents a monetary form of assistance, not merely a hollow status,” Judge Jerry Smith, a Reagan-appointee, wrote in the majority opinion.

"Texas and the Trump DOJ just secured another major victory for the rule of law," Governor Greg Abbott of Texas wrote in a statement on X. "The Fifth Circuit upheld the END of in-state tuition for illegal immigrants in Texas."

Texas and the Trump DOJ just secured another major victory for the rule of law.



The Fifth Circuit upheld the END of in-state tuition for illegal immigrants in Texas. https://t.co/AW35SAzrRO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.