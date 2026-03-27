Pentagon Considers Sending 10,000 Troops to Middle East Amid Operation Epic Fury

The Pentagon is reportedly looking at sending 10,000 troops to the Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury, according to Defense Department officials with knowledge of the planning.

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"The force, which would likely include infantry and armored vehicles, would be added to the roughly 5,000 Marines and the thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division who have already been ordered to the region," the Wall Street Journal reported.

JUST IN - Trump considers sending an additional 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East, providing more options in the Iran War — WSJ pic.twitter.com/2b0GyfD5bR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 27, 2026

BREAKING: The US is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give President Trump "more military options," per WSJ.



Details include:



1. These troops would be be added to the 5,000 Marines and the thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 27, 2026

🚨 #BREAKING: Pentagon Weighs Sending Up to 10,000 More U.S. Ground Troops Near Iran



- Proposal: Up to 10,000 additional infantry & armored troops to expand Trump’s options amid Iran conflict & talks.



- Focus: Possible securing of Strait of Hormuz or ops near Kharg Island… pic.twitter.com/04HpjI3ULe — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) March 27, 2026

“All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said. "As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal.”

Fox News’ Mike Tobin: “The Wall Street Journal reports that the Pentagon is weighing sending an additional 10,000 troops into the region. That’s in addition to the 1,500 mobilized from the 82nd Airborne. It’s not clear which division the troops would be drawn from.” pic.twitter.com/NJ2RZl8np1 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 27, 2026

This comes as President Trump has indicated that he does not currently plan to deploy ground troops to Iran, though he has not ruled out the possibility. The administration has also suggested that Iran is seeking an off-ramp, with negotiations underway with what remains of the regime.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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