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Pentagon Considers Sending 10,000 Troops to Middle East Amid Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 27, 2026 1:00 PM
Pentagon Considers Sending 10,000 Troops to Middle East Amid Operation Epic Fury
The White House

The Pentagon is reportedly looking at sending 10,000 troops to the Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury, according to Defense Department officials with knowledge of the planning. 

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"The force, which would likely include infantry and armored vehicles, would be added to the roughly 5,000 Marines and the thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division who have already been ordered to the region," the Wall Street Journal reported.

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FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE DEPARTMENT OF WAR

“All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said. "As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal.”

This comes as President Trump has indicated that he does not currently plan to deploy ground troops to Iran, though he has not ruled out the possibility. The administration has also suggested that Iran is seeking an off-ramp, with negotiations underway with what remains of the regime.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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