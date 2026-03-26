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ICE Agent Saves Choking 1-Year-Old at JFK as Democrats Fearmonger About ICE in Airports

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 26, 2026 4:45 PM
ICE Agent Saves Choking 1-Year-Old at JFK as Democrats Fearmonger About ICE in Airports
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrats and members of the mainstream media have spread fear in recent days after President Trump deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to assist at major airports nationwide, as the TSA continues to face challenges due to a partial government shutdown. 

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While ICE has helped ease congestion and support screening operations, some agents are also being credited with lifesaving action, including one who rescued a one-year-old boy after he stopped breathing.

"At JFK Airport, as travelers waited in hours-long lines, an infant became unresponsive and stopped breathing," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. "The panic of the child’s family and nearby passengers were heard by an ICE agent stationed at a checkpoint. This heroic officer immediately sprang into action—rushing toward the cries, taking the child, and performing a Heimlich maneuver that restored the infant’s breathing after nearly two minutes. This officer’s extraordinary bravery embodies the selfless service of DHS law enforcement."

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In other words, ICE agents, rather than spreading fear, are like any other law enforcement member at an airport, assisting American citizens, providing security, and saving lives when necessary.

This comes as top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have accused ICE agents of being on their phones and largely doing nothing at major airports.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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