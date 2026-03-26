ICE Agent Saves Choking 1-Year-Old at JFK as Democrats Fearmonger About ICE in Airports

Democrats and members of the mainstream media have spread fear in recent days after President Trump deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to assist at major airports nationwide, as the TSA continues to face challenges due to a partial government shutdown.

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While ICE has helped ease congestion and support screening operations, some agents are also being credited with lifesaving action, including one who rescued a one-year-old boy after he stopped breathing.

WATCH; DHS tells @FoxNews that an ICE agent saved the life of a 1-year-old boy who had gone unresponsive & wasn’t breathing while waiting in a TSA line at JFK airport yesterday. Video shows the boy’s father panicking as the boy goes limp in his arms, before the ICE agent runs… pic.twitter.com/49UZte2VJk — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 26, 2026

HOAX: ICE will be "shooting and even killing" citizens

REALITY: ICE is saving lives. https://t.co/c3OKb1JEog pic.twitter.com/FetvMrWzR4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2026

"At JFK Airport, as travelers waited in hours-long lines, an infant became unresponsive and stopped breathing," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. "The panic of the child’s family and nearby passengers were heard by an ICE agent stationed at a checkpoint. This heroic officer immediately sprang into action—rushing toward the cries, taking the child, and performing a Heimlich maneuver that restored the infant’s breathing after nearly two minutes. This officer’s extraordinary bravery embodies the selfless service of DHS law enforcement."

At JFK Airport, as travelers waited in hours-long lines, an infant became unresponsive and stopped breathing. The panic of the child’s family and nearby passengers were heard by an ICE agent stationed at a checkpoint.



This heroic officer immediately sprang into action—rushing… pic.twitter.com/JOJaFSEIZK — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 26, 2026

In other words, ICE agents, rather than spreading fear, are like any other law enforcement member at an airport, assisting American citizens, providing security, and saving lives when necessary.

This comes as top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have accused ICE agents of being on their phones and largely doing nothing at major airports.

*ICE saves a one-year-old waiting in a TSA line at JFK airport*



HAKEEM JEFFRIES: ICE is "sitting around... doing nothing."



Have you no shame, @RepJeffries ? https://t.co/vGfCj4G3Tw pic.twitter.com/1OR3XE2S6o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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