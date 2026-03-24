Republican Senate Candidate John Sununu Could Win in New Hampshire According to a New Poll

John Sununu, former U.S. Senator, and now a Republican Senate candidate again, is expected to win the state’s GOP primary and has a chance to beat Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in November, according to a new poll.

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Poll shows Sununu leading Brown in race for Republican Senate nomination | Click on the image to read our full story https://t.co/z3EkuUR2Qe — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) March 24, 2026

From WMUR:

The latest Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows that a potential U.S. Senate matchup in November between Democrat Pappas and Republican Sununu remains close, with Pappas at 46 percent, Sununu at 43 percent and 11 percent unsure. The poll of 1,491 registered New Hampshire voters was conducted from March 16-18 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5%. Sununu is in a notable primary, up against a fellow former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown.

However, the GOP primary race isn't even close, as Sununu leading Brown, 49 percent to 28 percent. And that's a good thing, as in a hypothetical match up between Brown and Pappas, Pappas is expected to beat out the Republicans by nearly 10 points.

"Chris Pappas is a rubber stamp for Democrats' failed policies and this poll further proves that Granite Staters are ready for change," NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell said in a statement. "John Sununu is a fighter for New Hampshire and will turn the Granite State red in November."

The New Hampshire way is simple.



Freedom, hard work, and independence; those aren’t just Granite State values, they’re American values. That’s what I’ll fight for every day. pic.twitter.com/Ril2I7bm9r — John E. Sununu (@SununuSenator) October 22, 2025

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