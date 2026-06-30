Trump Demands Congress Pass Birthright Citizenship Legislation

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to pass legislation to narrow the scope of birthright citizenship after an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling for the administration on Tuesday.

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“The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process,” he said in a Truth Social post.

“No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!” he added.

The court ruled that birthright citizenship will remain in place as it currently stands, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing in the majority opinion that “the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’”

The case centered on an Executive Order from the start of the president’s second term, which argued that “the Fourteenth Amendment has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the United States.”

The order said that children born in the U.S. should not get automatic U.S. citizenship if their mother was not in the country legally and "the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth,” if the child’s “mother’s presence in the United States was lawful but temporary, and the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth.”

In Congress, many lawmakers have started calling for action.

“Extremely disappointed to see this decision come out of the Supreme Court today,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) posted to X.

Extremely disappointed to see this decision come out of the Supreme Court today.



Congress must take action and end unlimited birthright citizenship immediately. The majority of the globe does not recognize this form of citizenship that has been grossly exploited to the… https://t.co/vQgvOeRsaO — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) June 30, 2026

“Congress must take action and end unlimited birthright citizenship immediately. The majority of the globe does not recognize this form of citizenship that has been grossly exploited to the detriment of our country,” she added.

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