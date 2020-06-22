Michael Korenberg, now the former chair of the University of British Columbia's Board of Governors, has resigned following outrage from a student group that was horrified and appalled to learn that Korenberg had liked several tweets by President Trump, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and a few other Republicans.

A student group called "UBC Students Against Bigotry" took screenshots of Korenberg's Twitter activity to show that Korenberg had liked several tweets by "the white supremacist in the White House." The know-nothing students also accused Korenberg of liking tweets that support "Trump's attacks against anti-fascists."

?? Does MICHAEL KORENBERG support the white supremacist in the White House and his calls for violence?



Korenberg is one of the most POWERFUL FIGURES at #UBC: he's Chair of the Board of Governors AND of the committee deciding on Ono's reappointment as president. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/SCAFYs6Dgd — UBC Students Against Bigotry (@ubc_students) June 18, 2020

But is Korenberg even more problematic than Ono?



Look past the standard platitudes about diversity and inclusion. Check out the tweets Mikey4493 likes, including support for Trump's attacks against anti-fascists. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/cwEDRN5d4c — UBC Students Against Bigotry (@ubc_students) June 18, 2020

There's the Republican Party, Republican officials, Mike Pence, Team Trump, Donald Jr, even the Racist-in-Chief himself — sometimes several tweets a day. Pictured here are just a few of them.



Is Maga Mike Korenberg the reason why far-right extremists run rampant at @UBC? 3/6 pic.twitter.com/fBxQSRbcg4 — UBC Students Against Bigotry (@ubc_students) June 18, 2020

More of Maga Mike's likes:



4/6 pic.twitter.com/IVUuUMUNHz — UBC Students Against Bigotry (@ubc_students) June 18, 2020

"The Board of Governors and Mr. Korenberg would like to recognize that this has been deeply hurtful to members of our community and that UBC has zero tolerance for racism and recognizes that real harm is created from both overt and structural racism," the University wrote in a statement.

For those who haven't figured it out, the conspiracy theory of "structural racism" is used exclusively by the Left as a weapon to silence Republicans. You're now a racist if you like a Republican tweet.

On Saturday, Korenberg put out a statement announcing his resignation, calling it "the right thing to do." This guy has no backbone and just completely impales himself on the mob's pikes. I guess they can't all be Jordan Peterson.

"Today, I was informed of Michael Korenberg's resignation from his position as chair and board member of UBC's Board of Governors, effective immediately," wrote Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. "Our government and UBC are deeply committed to inclusion, justice and equity for all."

Inclusion for all? The students are hunting down and canceling Republicans.

"The university has an inclusion action plan and has begun implementing it. I believe UBC will continue its work to provide a world-class education to all of its students in a safe and supportive community environment."

Their "plan" is to expel all traces of non-leftist people from their campus. No one learns how to think anymore in these "safe spaces" that liberals call universities. Today's students are told what to think and provided a demonstration of what will happen to them one day if they grow up and support Republicans like Michael Korenberg.

The board which Korenberg chaired manages the university's $2.3-billion budget. The board set the price of tuition at $65,000, the going rate to indoctrinate students.

If people are serious about ending this nonsense of "white supremacy" and "systemic racism" once and for all, then we need to defund the professors.