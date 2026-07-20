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Tipsheet

Remember When Kamala Harris Wanted Paper Ballots for Our Elections?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 6:00 PM
Remember When Kamala Harris Wanted Paper Ballots for Our Elections?
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

With Democrats in high dudgeon over the SAVE America Act and voter integrity, we'd do well to remember there was a time when Kamala Harris ran on a platform of getting rid of voting machines and using just paper ballots.

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"The best and most secure way to conduct elections? Paper ballots," she said. "Cause the way that I say it, kind of half joking, Russia can't hack a piece of paper."

In another appearance, Kamala restated her opinion in multiple appearances on the campaign trail.

"We have a bill that basically would require states to upgrade their election infrastructure because guess what? Going like back to the future, the best and smartest way to conduct voting? Paper ballots," Kamala said.

"Paper ballots. I joke and I say paper ballots because Russia can't hack a piece of paper!"

Kamala said it again, in a third clip. "The most secure way to vote? Paper. You're right. And, you know ... it would be great if the Republican leader would put these bills on the floor for a vote."

Even Whoopi Goldberg and the audience of 'The View' agreed with her.

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2026 ELECTIONS KAMALA HARRIS RUSSIA THE VIEW

"And you said something, I have been saying forever and ever and I'm going to say it in 45 seconds," Goldberg said. "You've been saying that it's time for us to go back to paper ballots. Why?"

"Because Russia can't hack a piece of paper," Kamala replied.

"There you go," Goldberg said.

Kamala Harris clearly believes Russia stole the 2016 election. That's funny, because we've been told repeatedly that questioning the outcomes of the election is an existential threat to our democracy, and grounds for going to jail, being stripped of your law license, and sued in civil court.

What's (D)ifferent between 2020 and 2026?

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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