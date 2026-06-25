Wonder If Adriano Espaillat Regrets Endorsing Mamdani Now

Not too terribly long ago, New York Democrat Adriano Espaillat endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor. Because hindsight is 20/20, we can now say that was a mistake that ended Espaillat's political career.

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Adriano Espaillat endorsing Zohran for Mayor.



1 year later Mamdani would fabricate a story, painting him as a racist and oust him from Congress for a personal sycophant of his own.



There should be a lesson here. pic.twitter.com/y4FrmoKCeV — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) June 24, 2026

The lesson here is that Democratic Socialists will sell you out and destroy you, no matter how loyal you may be.

The lesson: Never trust a communist. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 25, 2026

It's a lesson many are going to learn the hard way, it seems.

A communist turned on a former ally?



Impossible! — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) June 24, 2026

The dirty little secret here is that they were never allies. The commies plan to use the Democratic Party to gain power, then they'll line the Democrats up against the wall just like the rest of us.

There is.



But Democrats won’t learn it until it’s too late. — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) June 24, 2026

This is correct.

When you play with snakes, expect to get bitten. https://t.co/wjURmkj4mi — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 24, 2026

The fable of the scorpion and the frog comes to mind here, too.

Anyone who has even remotely studied how communists behave should not be surprised by this https://t.co/uvYJkchxts — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) June 25, 2026

Bingo.

Every single time. That's what communists do, after all.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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