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Tipsheet

Wonder If Adriano Espaillat Regrets Endorsing Mamdani Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 12:00 PM
Wonder If Adriano Espaillat Regrets Endorsing Mamdani Now
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Not too terribly long ago, New York Democrat Adriano Espaillat endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor. Because hindsight is 20/20, we can now say that was a mistake that ended Espaillat's political career.

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The lesson here is that Democratic Socialists will sell you out and destroy you, no matter how loyal you may be.

It's a lesson many are going to learn the hard way, it seems.

The dirty little secret here is that they were never allies. The commies plan to use the Democratic Party to gain power, then they'll line the Democrats up against the wall just like the rest of us.

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This is correct.

The fable of the scorpion and the frog comes to mind here, too.

Bingo.

Every single time. That's what communists do, after all.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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