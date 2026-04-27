Guess Who Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Blames for the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08) is the latest Democrat to chime in on the failed assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, and this time he's blaming President Trump and his low approval ratings for the third attempt on the President's life.

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No, really.

SICK!



Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi blames President Trump for the assassination attempts against him:



“Three assassination attempts on him, his very low approval ratings which unfortunately fuel a lot of disaffection.”



What is wrong with Democrats? pic.twitter.com/MI2YkfBeOn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

"There's tremendous, as you can understand, concern given the threat levels that are going up in part because of the president, and now three assassination attempts on him, his very low approval ratings, which unfortunately fuel a lot of disaffection," said Krishnamoorthi.

That's incredible framing. So low approval ratings somehow justify multiple assassination attempts?

How in the world are the rest of us supposed to live peacefully with Democrats? — AmericanUniTees (@AmericanUniTees) April 27, 2026

That is an excellent question. Hakeem Jeffries wants "maximum warfare" against President Trump and Republicans, so it seems the answer is we don't.

Biden’s approval ratings were terrible but didn’t lead to assassination attempts. 🥴 Sick, indeed! — Flyover Country Gal ✝️🇺🇸 (@FlyoverCntryGal) April 27, 2026

Exactly this.

@RajaForIL If I am watching the video correctly, did you just claim he wore a skirt that was too short?https://t.co/krjJyV0gCu — UncappedTurtle (Shellebrity) (@uncappedturtle) April 27, 2026

This is exactly what he's saying.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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