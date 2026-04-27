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Tipsheet

Guess Who Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Blames for the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 1:15 PM
Guess Who Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Blames for the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08) is the latest Democrat to chime in on the failed assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, and this time he's blaming President Trump and his low approval ratings for the third attempt on the President's life.

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No, really.

"There's tremendous, as you can understand, concern given the threat levels that are going up in part because of the president, and now three assassination attempts on him, his very low approval ratings, which unfortunately fuel a lot of disaffection," said Krishnamoorthi.

That's incredible framing. So low approval ratings somehow justify multiple assassination attempts?

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

That is an excellent question. Hakeem Jeffries wants "maximum warfare" against President Trump and Republicans, so it seems the answer is we don't.

Exactly this.

This is exactly what he's saying.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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