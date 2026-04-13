Here's the Reason Thousands of Afrikaners Are Declining President Trump's Refugee Offer

As we told you last week, almost all of the 4,500 refugees who have come to America in the last several months are Afrikaners, or whites from South Africa. They're fleeing a nation that routinely discriminates, harasses, and kills Afrikaners, and have — unlike so many others — a legitimate claim to asylum and refugee status.

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The Left is supremely unhappy about this, of course, because they really only like certain kinds of refugees. The Afrikaners include women and children, show up waving American flags, and will assimilate into our culture instead of attacking, raping, and murdering us.

But there's a reason why thousands more Afrikaners aren't coming to America, and the Trump administration should look into this: they don't want to leave behind their beloved dogs.

Dogs stop thousands of Afrikaners from taking advantage of Trump's refugee offer.



"We can't and won't leave our dogs behind," many have told us.



Afrikaners are just as likely as any other Germanic culture to treat dogs as full family members.



Must Trump must offer the beloved… pic.twitter.com/lzNuitoSTl — Volkstaat (@Volkstaat10) April 12, 2026

Compare that to the Islamists and their Leftist allies, who hate dogs and want to ban them in the U.K. and U.S.

The issue is not that U.S. policy prohibits the dogs, but that refugees have to pay for the dogs' travel to the United States, and usually after they've arrive as refugees.

Here's more from the U.S. Embassy:

Neither the U.S. government nor its USRAP implementing partners assist in or fund the transportation of pets under the USRAP. The U.S. government, including Embassy Pretoria, is not working with any entity or group that will assist in travel with or for your pet. Refugees wishing to bring their pets to the United States should make arrangements for pet travel independently after they arrive in the United States. It is recommended to wait at least 90 days post-arrival before facilitating travel of pets, as initial accommodations may not allow pets, and there is no assistance provided for moving your pets within the United States under the USRAP.

Social media users are calling on the Trump administration to look into this policy and maybe change it. Dogs would still be subject to vaccination requirements, of course, as South Africa is a high-risk country for canine rabies.

Dogs are being poisoned on a massive scale they are refugees too. — Sunny Tells The Truth (@charlene_j97384) April 12, 2026

Yes.

True. Thugs poison Afrikaner (and other whites) dogs, so that they can more easily break-in, steal and murder.



A special place in Hell awaits a person who does that. — Volkstaat (@Volkstaat10) April 12, 2026

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But the Left will tell us the Afrikaners face no persecution in South Africa.

That's a lie, of course.

Boerbols are a fantastic breed and a beloved one protected my family for many years. They belong in America too! https://t.co/VbnEyNPbe5 pic.twitter.com/xxNWllxgkN — ErikDPrince (@realErikDPrince) April 12, 2026

Yes, they do.

C'mon @realDonaldTrump, you know how much asylum for Afrikaner dogs is going to piss them off. @elonmusk @marcorubio @StateDept



Make it happen. Americans love dogs.



Asylum for Afrikaner dogs. https://t.co/IL238szHvc — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 13, 2026

It will absolutely tick off the Left, which is all the more reason to do it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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