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Tipsheet

Here's the Reason Thousands of Afrikaners Are Declining President Trump's Refugee Offer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 9:30 AM
Here's the Reason Thousands of Afrikaners Are Declining President Trump's Refugee Offer
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As we told you last week, almost all of the 4,500 refugees who have come to America in the last several months are Afrikaners, or whites from South Africa. They're fleeing a nation that routinely discriminates, harasses, and kills Afrikaners, and have — unlike so many others — a legitimate claim to asylum and refugee status.

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The Left is supremely unhappy about this, of course, because they really only like certain kinds of refugees. The Afrikaners include women and children, show up waving American flags, and will assimilate into our culture instead of attacking, raping, and murdering us.

But there's a reason why thousands more Afrikaners aren't coming to America, and the Trump administration should look into this: they don't want to leave behind their beloved dogs.

Compare that to the Islamists and their Leftist allies, who hate dogs and want to ban them in the U.K. and U.S.

The issue is not that U.S. policy prohibits the dogs, but that refugees have to pay for the dogs' travel to the United States, and usually after they've arrive as refugees.

Here's more from the U.S. Embassy:

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ELON MUSK MARCO RUBIO SOUTH AFRICA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA

Neither the U.S. government nor its USRAP implementing partners assist in or fund the transportation of pets under the USRAP. The U.S. government, including Embassy Pretoria, is not working with any entity or group that will assist in travel with or for your pet. Refugees wishing to bring their pets to the United States should make arrangements for pet travel independently after they arrive in the United States. It is recommended to wait at least 90 days post-arrival before facilitating travel of pets, as initial accommodations may not allow pets, and there is no assistance provided for moving your pets within the United States under the USRAP. 

Social media users are calling on the Trump administration to look into this policy and maybe change it. Dogs would still be subject to vaccination requirements, of course, as South Africa is a high-risk country for canine rabies.

Yes.

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But the Left will tell us the Afrikaners face no persecution in South Africa.

That's a lie, of course.

Yes, they do.

It will absolutely tick off the Left, which is all the more reason to do it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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