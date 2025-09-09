Tom Homan Pulls No Punches in Heated Exchange Over ICE Enforcement With MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski

White House Border Czar Tom Homan joined Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC today to discuss ICE actions in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey have both vowed to fight the Trump administration over deportations, with Mayor Wu calling them "oppression" while Maura Healey attacked the National Guard, saying they "do nothing" for public safety.

Mika tried to defend Healey and Wu over their sanctuary state/city policies, and Homan was having none of it.

Homan also brought the receipts, telling the audience exactly who ICE rounded up in Boston. That includes a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala, arrested for aggravated rape, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent assault and battery on a victim younger than 14 years old; a 33-year-old illegal from Colombia on charges of aggravated assault on a pregnant woman; a 24-year-old illegal from the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking and other charges; and a 20-year-old illegal from Guatemala for assault and battery on a child.

"Mayor Wu and Governor Healey ought to be calling ICE and thanking them for making their streets safer," Homan said.

Homan also called on Mayor Wu and Governor Healey to let ICE into jails to arrest suspected criminal illegal aliens rather than making ICE go into the community. He also called it "ridiculous" to focus on where ICE vehicles were parked.

Brzezinski pushed back, telling Homan that an "ICE vehicle parked outside a Spanish Mass is a frightening sight" while telling Homan she wants "all of the data." That's when Homan laid into Brzezinski, calling the media's portrayal of ICE as "disappearing" people "disgusting."

